Anushka Shetty Shares Message On Spreading Love, Kajal Aggarwal Reacts

Baahubali actor Anushka Shetty recently took to her Instagram to talk about spreading love and care. She shared a picture with text where she expressed herself and talked about how people should connect to each other and be vulnerable about their feelings. She also added that beautiful things are vanishing and people should feel the moments and spread as much love as they can. As soon as she shared the post, actor Kajal Aggarwal dropped a comment. Have a look at it.

Anushka Shetty shares a piece of advice on spreading love

While sharing the picture, Anushka wrote in the caption, "Connect…Connect….Connect…with every ounce of who you are with because beautiful things are vanishing each & every day…..!!!"

The text on the picture that she shared read, "Please, just let love in. Tell people how you feel, and do not worry about being too much. Be too much. Care too much. Let people show up for you. Let people remind you that there is goodness in this world. Be vulnerable, do not be afraid of what you feel. Try to find the beauty in each breakdown, try to move forward and let go; try to learn and believe in new beginnings despite what you have been through. Kiss the faces of your friends, hug their broken pieces back together, laugh loudly & hope loudly and live loudly and be gentle with yourself, be gentle with your healing. Connect, connect, connect - with every ounce of who you are, with every inch of your patchwork heart. Connect with the people who make you feel deeply. Connect with the moments that bring tears to your eyes. Connect with the things that make your hands shake, embrace the things that make you aware of just how lucky you are to be alive. Please, just connect - because beautiful things are vanishing each & every day. Don't let your heart become one of them."

Reacting to her post, Kajal Aggarwal left a red heart emoji. Take a look at Anushka Shetty's Instagram post and some of the comments left by her fans and followers below.

(Image Courtesy: Anushka Shetty's Instagram post)

Anushka Shetty and Kajal Aggarwal share a good equation and often share pictures with each other. On Kajal's birthday, i.e June 19, Anushka shared a picture with her and wrote, "Happy birthday dear @kajalaggarwalofficial wishing you an amazing year ahead". To which, the Singham actor replied, "Thank you my gorgeous!! You are Someone I’ve always truly looked up to and admired!"

IMAGE: Anushka Shetty and Kajal Aggarwal's Instagram

