Anushka Shetty Wishes Her Father On His Birthday; 'I'll Always Be Your Little Girl'

Anushka Shetty is one of the most loved actors in the south film industry. She rose to immense fame post the release of the Prabhas-starrer Baahubali. The actor was loved in the role of Devasena in the SS Rajamouli directorial.

With Anushka doing good on the professional front, she is not that active on her social media handle. She tends to keep her private life away from the limelight. But recently, the actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a goofy picture with her father wishing him on his birthday.

Anushka Shetty wishes his father on his birthday

On Thursday, Anushka Shetty's father Vittal Shetty turned a year older and the actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a collage. In the collage the father-daughter duo were seen making different facial expressions. The picture clearly depicts the beautiful bond Anushka shares with her father. Sharing the pic, the Arundhati Ek Anokhi Kahani actor penned a heartfelt caption. She wrote "The years pass by but no matter how old I get… I'll always be your little girl. Happy birthday Papa. (sic)"

Take a look at her post here:

As soon as the picture was posted, netizens showered love on the post and they flooded the comments section with heartfelt comments. South Diva Rashi Khanna also dropped a heart in the comments section.

Anushka Shetty wishes everyone on Women's day

On the occasion of women's day, the actor had lauded all those women who have been struggling hard to embrace their true selves. She wrote, "Happy woman's day to all of u out there Embrace and love yourself for who u truly are each one of us are unique let's be the best of ourselves professionally, physically, mentally emotionally, soulfully……stop running behind what's outside ...life is fragile and cherish and grow the person u are within".Further, she also thanked all the men in her life and added, "Ps: and thank you to all the men out there …be it your father brother son friend husband, partner who makes us feel special, supported loved In their own small and big way".

Take a look at the post here:

(Image: @anushkashettyofficial/Instagram)