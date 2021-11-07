Anushka Shetty's Birthday: Rana Daggubati, Kajal Aggarwal & Others Wish Baahubali Actor

Actor Anushka Shetty who shot to fame with her performance in the magnum opus movie Baahubali celebrated her 40th birthday on November 7. Several celebs from the industry like Kajal Aggarwal and her Baahubali co-star Rana Duggabati wishes the actor as she turned a year older. Also on the occasion of her birthday, Shetty surprised her fans and announced her next project.

Kajal Aggarwal, Rana Daggubati & more wish Anushka Shetty on her birthday

As Anushka Shetty ringed her 40th birthday, Rana Duggabati shared a throwback photo on his social media handles with her and wished the actor. Both Shetty and Duggabati shared the screen in the movies Baahubali: The Beginning and its sequel Baahubali: The Conclusion.

Happy birthdays to some seriously awesome people I’ve had the honour of meeting in life!! #Trivikram @MsAnushkaShetty @ikamalhaasan pic.twitter.com/X4tFRMiYWC — Rana Daggubati (@RanaDaggubati) November 7, 2021

Actor Kajal Aggarwal took to her Instagram and shared a photo of Anushka as she wished her on her birthday. Kajal wrote, "Happiest birthday to everyone's sweetheart!! stay blessed with lots more happiness, love, success and that gorgeous smile." Radhe Shyam director Radhe Krishna Kumar tweeted, "Happiest birthday to the sweetest and loveliest human being @MsAnushkaShetty Garu. And my heart congratulations to my dear friend #maheshbabuP and my #Radheshyam production house @UV_Creations for this ultra-cool crazy combo."

Happiest birthday to the sweetest and loveliest human being @MsAnushkaShetty Garu. And my heart congratulations to my dear friend #maheshbabuP and my #Radheshyam production house @UV_Creations for this ultra cool crazy combo. https://t.co/Z81cnK6QXC — Radha Krishna Kumar (@director_radhaa) November 7, 2021

Many many more happy returns dear sweety ❤️ the warmest sweetest I have ever met 💞

Have a fantastic happiest birthday dear #AnushkaShetty ♥️✨🥁 #HBDAnushkaShetty pic.twitter.com/n9wvF3mx38 — thaman S (@MusicThaman) November 7, 2021

Happiest birthday to the most humble & the dearest #Sweety @MsAnushkaShetty 🎉🎉



Just waiting for you to Rock on big screens with #Anushka48 ⭐😊#HappyBirthdayAnushkaShetty pic.twitter.com/mG7xM2l5FN — Gopichandh Malineni (@megopichand) November 7, 2021

Meanwhile, Anushka Shetty surprised her fans as she announced her next project. On the occasion of her birthday, the actor announced her next untitled film which will be backed by UV Creations. This will be Anushka’s third collaboration with UV Creations after Mirchi and Bhagamathie. Shetty shared a video via her social media handles that featured two of her famous roles from the films mentioned above and described her as the 'fierce queen and 'beautiful queen.' The movie will be helmed by director Mahesh.

As she shared the video, Anushka wrote, "With all the birthday wishes & love that is being cherished upon, I am happy to announce my next movie to you all. My next is with Director #MaheshBabuP and @uvcreationsofficial Smile Always, Always Forever."

Meanwhile, Anushka Shetty is best known for her movies like Vettaikaran, Singam, Singam II, and Yennai Arindhaal, all of which were major commercial successes. She continued to draw praise from critics with her leading performances in the dramas Vaanam, Deiva Thirumagal and Size Zero. She portrayed the titular Queen in the 2015 epic historical fiction movie Rudramadevi, which won her the third Filmfare Award for Best Actress- Telugu. Shetty's portrayal of Princess Devasena in the Baahubali series received widespread acclaim.

(Image: Instagram/@anushkashettyofficial/@ranadaggubati/@kajalaggarwalofficial)