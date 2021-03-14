Anushka Shetty's Most Critically Acclaimed Films To Watch Right Away

South Indian star Anushka Shetty is one of the most celebrated female artists in the Indian film industry. The actor has worked in a variety of films that span various genres and categories. She is well known for her strong women-centric films as well as for her work in blockbuster romantic comedies and dramas. Here is a list of Anushka Shetty films that have worked impeccably well with the critics.

Anushka Shetty’s critically acclaimed films

1. Baahubali 2: The Conclusion

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion is an adventure drama film which had set the box office on fire with its multi-lingual release. The film released in 2017 and has an IMDb rating of 8.2 on 10. The plot of the film revolves around a man named Shiva and his connection with the royals. The film has been directed by SS Rajamouli and stars Prabhas, Anushka Shetty, and Rana Daggubati in key roles.

2. Vedam

Vedam is an action drama film that hit the theatres in the year 2010. The plot of this film revolves around a terrorist attack that heavily affects five random people. The film has a rating of 8.1 and has been directed by Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi. It stars actors like Allu Arjun and Anushka Shetty in the lead roles.

3. Deiva Thirumagal

Deiva Thurumagal is a drama film that hit the theatres in the year 2011. The plot of this film revolves around a disabled man who is fighting for the custody of his daughter. The film speaks about the value of family, love and bond and has a rating of 8.1 out of 10. The film has been directed by AL Vijay and features actors like Vikram, Anushka Shetty, and Amala Paul in important roles.

4. Baahubali: The Beginning

Baahubali: The Beginning was the first part of the Baahubali set which hit the theatres in 2015. The plot of the film revolves around the story of a man named Shiva, who was separated from his birth mother at a tender age. The film has been directed by SS Rajamouli and stars Rana Daggubati, Prabhas, and Anushka Shetty, amongst others. The film has been given a solid 8 out of 10.

