Anushka Shetty's response to Rana Daggubati's special gesture leaves netizens love-struck

Rana Daggubati had an interesting way to share his excitement on the release of his multilingual film Aranya (Telugu). The actor gifted goodies to his celebrity friends, some of them among the top stars of the South film industry, to get them involved with the movie based on the relationship with elephants. One of the recipients was his Baahubali co-star Anushka Shetty, who was impressed with his gesture and gave her best wishes to the team.

Anushka Shetty receives box of goodies from Rana Daggubati

Anushka shared a photo of her dog posing with the goodies sent by Rana. The gift had an elephant symbol and was tried with a ribbon having symbols of the animal with a personalised note.

The Bhaagamathie star started her response with love-struck emojis for Aranya. She wrote that she ‘totally loved’ the gift and conveyed her gratitude. She also wished the team and added that he was looking forward to the movie.

The post left their fans love-struck and they gushed over their bond.

Rana also sent goodies to other members of Tollywood like Vijay Deverakonda, Allu Arjun and Mahesh Babu.

Rana Daggubati's Aranya

The Telugu version of the movie titled Aranya hit theatres. However, the Hindi version Haathi Mere Saathi has been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak across the country. It was earlier slated to release on April 2.

"In light of recent developments of COVID19 Coronavirus, our recent announcement regarding the scheduled release of 'Haathi Mere Saathi', 'Aranya' (Telugu title) and 'Kaadan' (Tamil title) stands changed.



"In solidarity with our partners, exhibitors, distributors and audiences, we pray for health and happiness of all and as we are monitoring the situation, we do hope that we come back with a new release date soon. Sincerely, the entire cast and crew that worked tirelessly to bring this story to you," the makers had said in a statement.

(With PTI inputs)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.