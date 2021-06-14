Anusree Has A Witty Response For A Fan Who Asks Her To Post A 'hot Picture'; Check Out

Malayalam actor Anusree keeps her fans updated about her life and stays connected with them through her Instagram. On Monday, the actor did an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram and was asked to share a hot picture of herself, by a fan. Take a look at the snap she had to share and other questions that she took up.

Anusree does an AMA on her Instagram stories; shares hot picture

The actor has answered a long list of questions asked by her fans and followers on the Instagram story. She was asked several things, from her favourite movies and actors to what are her plans on entering the Tamil industry, and more. Among the lot, a fan asked Anusree to share a hot picture. The actor did exactly that and quite literally, as she shared a picture of a casserole of steaming hot dosas.

Anusree on the work front

The actor’s most recent appearance was in the movie My Santa, in which she shared screen space with Dileep, Sunny Wayne, and Kalabhavan Shajohn. It was helmed by Sugeeth and written by Jemin Cyriac; while Nishad Koya, Ajeesh O. K., Sajith Krishna, and Saritha Sugeeth produced it under the banner of Wall Poster Entertainment. The movie released in theatres on Christmas Day 2019 and was later released on the OTT platform, ZEE5.

Prior to this, she was seen in the movie Ulta, which released on December 6, 2019. The movie was directed by Suresh Poduval, who also wrote the story. It was produced by Subash Cipy, under the banner of Cipy Creative Works. The movie marks Poduval’s directorial debut and featured a long star cast including Gokul Suresh. Anusree, Prayaga Martin, Ramesh Pisharody, Siddique, Shanthi Krishna, Salim Kumar, Surabhi Lakshmi, Kalabhavan Shajohn, Jaffar Idukki, Junice I V, Ajith Jaan, Rajesh Sharma, and K. P. A. C. Lalitha.

She also shared screen space with Manju Warrier, playing the pivotal role of her friends in the 2019 movie Prathi Poovankozhi. It was directed by Rosshan Andrews for a screenplay by Unni. R.; and the former also played a key role in it. The movie released on December 20, 2019.

Image: Anusree/Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.