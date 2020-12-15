Anusree Shares Stunning Pool Clicks With Best Friends, Says They Have Her Back Always

Actor Anusree recently took to Instagram to share a bunch of pictures from a recent outing she had with her friends. In the pictures shared, she is seen having a gala time with her best friends in an infinity pool. Through the caption for the post, she has mentioned how her friends have been looking out for her while she enjoys herself in the waters. Anusree’s fans have also flooded the comments section with compliments as they are loving the pictures posted on her Instagram feed.

Anusree’s time with friends at the pool

Actor Anusree recently took to social media to share a bunch of fun pictures with her three best friends. In the photographs shared, she is seen posing in a swimming pool while three of her friends pose next to her. In the first picture posted, they are seen looking away from the cameras while flaunting their wet hair. They are all seen looking out of the pool while their hands are placed at the rim of the pool. In the last picture, Anusree is seen looking back at the camera while others hold their position in place.

Anusree is spotted wearing a black swimsuit which allows easy movement in the water. The outfit has been studded with colourful designs that stand out in the outfit, against the black background. Her hair has been tied up in a bun while she has opted for a no-makeup look.

In one of the pictures posted, Anusree and her friends are seen posing for the cameras while holding up the peace sign. They are all spotted with bright smiles across their faces as they enjoy each other’s company.

In the caption for the post, Anusree has spoken about how her friends always have her back no matter what the situation is. In the Malayalam part of the caption, she has indicated towards all the fun they have when all four friends are together. Have a look at the post on Anusree’s Instagram here.

Read My Santa Cast: A List Of The Actors And The Characters They Play

Also read Celebrate Fahadh Faasil's Birthday By Watching The Actor's Best Movies Online; See List

In the comments section of the post, a few people have inquired about the place as they love the scenery here. Some of the fans have also complimented the pictures as they are loving the strong bond displayed here. Have a look.

Read 'My Santa' Shooting Locations: List Of Places That Were Showcased In The Fantasy-comedy

Also read Onam 2020: Sreesanth, PT Usha, KL Rahul, Saina Nehwal Post Wishes For Twitter Followers

Image courtesy: Subin Kalappurackal Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.