Apart From 'Annaatthe', 5 Tamil Films That Earned Over Rs 150 Crores Worldwide

Megastar Rajinikanth starrer Annaatthe is breaking box office records not only in Tamil Nadu but across the world. The film has crossed the benchmark of Rs 150 crores worldwide and has earned over Rs 174 crores so far.

While Annaatthe is having a great run at the box office and entertaining the viewers, here are the five highest-grossing Tamil films so far.

2.0 (2018)

The 2018 film 2.0 was a sequel to Rajinikanth's 2010 film Robot. The legendary actor reprised her role as Chitti. The film's plot revolved around Dr Vaseegaran and his robot Nilla. As Pakshi Rajan tries to destroy the world, Vaseegaran reinstates Chitti to defeat him. The film casts Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar and Amy Jackson in the lead roles. Despite receiving mixed reviews, the film was much loved by Rajinikanth's fans. The film reportedly grossed about Rs 800 crores worldwide.

Bigil (2019)

Atlee Kumar helmer Bigil was released in 2019. The film starred Vijay and Nayanthara in the lead roles. It also had Reba Monica Amritha Aiyer, Varsha Bollamma and Indhuja Ravichandran in pivotal roles. The film's plot revolved around Michael, who once aspired to be a footballer, gives up his dream to seek revenge for his father's murder. However, when his friend convinces him to coach a women's football team, his life changes. The film was appreciated by the critics and the audience. It currently has an IMDb score of 7 on 10 and grossed around Rs 300 crores.

Master (2021)

The 2021 film Master stars Vijay, Malvika Mohanan and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles. The film was directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, while Xavier Britto bankrolled it. The film's plot revolved around JD, an alcoholic professor, who is enrolled to teach a juvenile. While he leads his simple life, his clash with a ruthless gangster changes everything. The film currently has an IMDb rating of 7.8 on 10. The film allegedly earned around Rs 300 crores at the box office worldwide.

Kabali (2016)

Despite receiving average reviews from critics, Rajinikanth starter Kabali earned a whopping amount at the box office worldwide. The film starred Rajinikanth, Radhika Apte, and Sai Dhanshika in lead roles. The film was released on July 22, 2016, and earned an approximate amount of Rs 300 crores.

I (2015)

The film I, which was released in 2015, was much liked by netizens. The film starred Vikram, Amy Jackson, Upen Patel, Ojas Rajani in the lead roles. It earned about Rs 240 crores worldwide.

Image: Instagram/@robot2.0/Twitter/@riaztehboss/@sunpictures