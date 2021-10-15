APJ Abdul Kalam Birth Anniversary 2021: Kamal Haasan Pays Tribute To Former President

On Friday, actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan remembered former president of India APJ Abdul Kalam on his 90th birth anniversary and said that he showed the direction to the country. The actor took to his official Twitter handle and paid tribute to the award-winning scientist. He wrote that Kalam 'drove millions of Indians towards ideal dreams.' Scroll down to read more.

நேரிய வழியில் உழைத்துயர முடியுமென நிரூபித்தவர். இந்தத் தேசம் செல்லவேண்டிய திசையைக் காட்டியவர். பல கோடி இந்தியர்களை இலட்சியக் கனவுகளை நோக்கிச் செலுத்தியவர். காந்திக்குப் பிறகு காலம் நமக்களித்த இன்னொரு தேசப்பிதா ஐயா அப்துல் கலாம் பிறந்தநாள் இன்று. அவர் வழி நின்று அறவழி செல்வோம். — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) October 15, 2021

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Kamal Haasan wrote in Tamil language that roughly translates, "One who has proven that he can work in a straightforward way. Who showed the direction this country should go. Who drove millions of Indians towards ideal dreams. Today is the birthday of Iya Abdul Kalam, another patriot who passed away after Gandhi. Let him stand in the way and go the moral way."

APJ Abdul Kalam was the 11th president of India, who served from 2002 to 2007. Fondly called the 'People's President', he is also known as the 'Missile Man of India' for his role in the development of the country's missile programmes. Kalam has worked with India's two major research organisations -- The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), and the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro). He is also credited with opening the doors of Rashtrapati Bhavan to everyone.

Kalam was also honoured with India's highest civilian honour, the Bharat Ratna, for his conventions in the fields of science and politics. He was also awarded the Padma Bhushan and the Padma Vibhushan awards for his work as the scientific advisor to the government of India.

Image: PTI