Appan Actor Alencier Ley Lopez Under Fire For 'sexist' Remarks At Kerala State Film Awards

The 53rd Kerala State Film Awards on Thursday, September 14 were not without controversy. Alencier Ley Lopez was at the event to receive a Special Jury Award. The actor's acceptance speech had some controversial statements that landed him in the line of fire.

3 things you need to know

Alencier Ley Lopez's Special Jury Award was for his role of Ittychan in the Sunny Wayne and Ananya starrer Appan.

The actor has previously been criticised for fashioning a gun with his fingers and pointing it at Mohanlal as the latter gave a speech at Kerala State Film Awards last year.

Lopez's next release will be Ullozhukku.

Alencier Ley Lopez makes controversial acceptance speech

Alencier Ley Lopez's acceptance speech at the Kerala State Film Awards sparked a major controversy. While accepting his award, Lopez said that the female sculpture of the award is "tempting". He instead urged the state to give out awards depicting a man's sculpture. Lopez even made a reference to the "manly" chief minister of the state.

(The official poster for Appan | Image: IMDb)



He said, "Do not tempt us by giving us female sculptures. In a state with a manly chief minister, give us a sculpture with man's strength." He further went on to articulate how he would put a halt on acting if he were to ever be awarded a male sculpture as an award.

Alencier Ley Lopez is not apologetic about his remarks

Despite the immediate and immense backlash over his comments, Lopez continues to stand by them strongly. In his opinion, neither were his comments sexist nor were they misogynistic. What's more? The actor even revealed that the statements in question were not impromptu but something he walked on to the stage with the intention of voicing.