As AR Murugadoss Celebrates His 46th Birthday, Here's The Director's Top 10 Movies

Legendary director, producer, and screenwriter AR Murugadoss is celebrating his 46th birthday today. The director has made many movies that touched upon unusual topics, across Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages. He has also written many of the films he has directed. So to commemorate the director's work on his birthday, here's a look at a few of his best films:

AR Murugadoss's films

1.Ghajini

Ghajini was a film that came out in 2008 and was written and directed by A. R. Murugadoss. The film starred many talented actors like Aamir Khan, Asin, Jiah Khan and Pradeep Rawat. The film was inspired by many different movies and went on to become a cult classic. It was also one of the highest-grossing Indian films of 2008.

2. Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty

Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty came out in 2014 and was written and directed by A. R. Murugadoss. The film featured Akshay Kumar, Freddy Daruwala, Sumeet Raghavan, and Sonakshi Sinha in the lead roles. Made on a budget of ₹500 million, the film earned ₹1.78 billion at the box-office, as per reports.

3. Akira

Akira came out in 2016 and co-written, produced, and directed by AR Murugadoss. The film was a remake of Mouna Guru which was a Tamil film. The film featured Sonakshi Sinha and Konkana Sen Sharma in the lead roles. The film earned ₹223 million (US$3.1 million) as per reports.

4. Dheena

Dheena came out in 2001 and was an action film written and directed by AR Murugadoss. The film was the director's debut film and was made in the Tamil language. The film featured Ajith Kumar, Suresh Gopi and Laila in the lead roles. The film was very well appreciated by the critics and the audiences.

5. Ramanaa

Ramanaa came out in 2002 and was a Tamil language film that was written and directed by A. R. Murugadoss. The film featured actors Vijayakanth, Simran and Ashima Bhalla in the lead roles. The director earned the 2002 Tamil Nadu State Film Award for Best Film. The film did very well commercially and critically.

6. Stalin

Stalin came out in 2006 and was a Telugu language film that was directed by A. R. Murugadoss. The film starred Chiranjeevi, Trisha, Prakash Raj, Sharada, Khushbu Sundar, Pradeep Rawat, and Brahmanandam in many different roles. The film did so well that it was remade in Hindi as well. The film Jai Ho starring Salman Khan was the Bollywood remake of Stalin.

7. Engaeyum Eppothum

Engaeyum Eppothum came out in 2011 and was written and directed by M. Saravanan. A. R. Murugadoss produced this film. The film featurued Jai, Anjali, Sharwanand and Ananya in the main roles. The film was described as a 'must-watch' by most critics and was also remade in many other languages.

8. Sarkar

Sarkar was a 2018 film that was written and directed by AR Murugadoss and produced by Kalanithi Maran under the banner of Sun Pictures. The film featured Vijay, Keerthy Suresh and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Yogi Babu, Radha Ravi, and Pala. Karuppiah in different roles.

9. Darbar

Darbar was 2020 Tamil language movie that was written and directed by A. R. Murugadoss. The film was produced by Allirajah Subaskaran under the banner of Lyca Productions and starred Rajinikanth, Nayanthara, Nivetha Thomas, and Suniel Shetty in the main roles. The film received mixed reviews.

10. Spyder

Spyder came out in 2017 and was written and directed by A. R. Murugadoss and produced by N. V. Prasad. The film was released in Tamil and Telugu. The film marked the Tamil debut of Mahesh Babu and did moderate business at the box office as per reports.

Promo Pic Credit: AR Murigadoss' Instagram

