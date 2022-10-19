AR Rahman Reveals He Knew SS Rajamouli Would Do Big; Says, 'I Knew What This Man...'

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli is currently campaigning for his 2022 film RRR's run for Oscars 2023. The filmmaker and the movie's cast are travelling worldwide to promote it for the prestigious award. However, recently Oscar Award-winning music composer AR Rahman lauded Rajamouli and revealed he always knew of the latter's calibre.

AR Rahman recently opened up about SS Rajamouli's work in an interview with Bollywood Bubble. During the chat, Rahman revealed that it was the 2009 film Magadheera with which he came across Rajamouli's work. The music composer revealed he always knew what Rajamouli could do and was amazed by his work in the 2015 film Baahubali.

Rahman said, "When I saw Magadheera, I knew what this man (Rajamouli) can do, and when Baahubali came out, I was like 'jaw dropped.'" "It glorified Telugu cinema beautifully," he added.

More about RRR

RRR is an epic action drama helmed by SS Rajamouli, who also co-wrote it with V. Vijayendra Prasad. The movie starred Ram Charan and Jr NTR, who played two legendary freedom fighters. The movie also featured Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt and Shriya Saran in pivotal roles. The movie received positive reviews not only in India but also in the West.

AR Rahman opens up about trolls

AR Rahman is one of the most successful music composers in India with two Academy Awards and Grammys under his name. However, he has had his fair share of ups and downs in his musical career. During the chat with the media outlet, the Jai Ho composer compared hate to acid which takes away empathy. He added, "if I say something bad to somebody actually, it hurts me more than another person because our conscience is all pure. It’s the spirit in everybody all of us when you do something which is unjust when you say something which is harsh or hateful that person doesn’t suffer, you suffer." Rahman called it a punishment that God gives to people. He added that hatred takes away an individual's empathy and consciousness. He further said, "So, I personally feel like I don’t have space for that. I have so much of things to do in life that I can’t contain it, even if I have it."

Image: Facebook/@ARRahman/@SSRajamouli