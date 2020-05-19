Rahman To Compose Music For Gautham Menon' Short Film Based On 'Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa'?

Latest reports are suggesting that composer AR Rahman and filmmaker Gautham Vasudev Menon are going to reunite for making an upcoming Tamil short titled Karthik Dial Seytha Yenn. This will be a reboot of the runaway romantic hit, Vinnaithaandi Varuvaaya (VTV). Here all we know about it so far.

AR Rahman to compose tunes for Gautham Menon's short film

A leading daily reported that AR Rahman has come on board to make tunes for the short film. The teaser of the film was released last week. In the short film, we will be seeing Gautham Menon joining hands with Trisha Krishana. It was reported that this short film will release soon.

The fact that the short is a reboot of Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa was understood after the teaser of the film was released last week. In the teaser, we see Trisha bringing back one of her most-loved on-screen avatars, Jessie.

Last week, Gautham Menon took to his Twitter and shared the teaser of the show. In his tweet, he wrote "There’s hope and a short film coming soon! Here’s the link to the teaser”. Take a look at the tweet here.

In the teaser of the short that Gautam Menon shared, Trisha is talking to Karthik on the phone. The role of Karthik is played by Silambarasan (Simbu). In the teaser, Trisha is seen encouraging Karthik on the phone.

In the teaser, she says, “Everything will be alright. Theatres will open soon. There’s Netflix and Amazon now. They’ll all come looking for you. They all want good content, right? Everything will be fine. You wait and see.”

The teaser ends with VTV’s signature tune. At the end of the teaser, Gautham wrote he plans to release the short film soon.

Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa is a 2010 film which features Silambarasan and Trisha Krishna. This romance drama film was made by Gautham Menon and back then also the music was composed by AR Rahman. This makes the probability of him returning even higher. Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa shows Silambarasan as Karthik a Hindu assistant film director whereas Trisha is seen in the role of Jessie, a girl from Christian orthodox family. Karthik falls in love with Jessie and things change when Karthik becomes busy during a forty-day shoot in Goa. The film is loved by fans.

