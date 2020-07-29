AR Reihana On 'Bollywood Gangs': They Said Rahman Is Interested In Working For Hollywood

AR Rahman's sister AR Reihana, in a recent interaction with an online portal, said that there is a Bollywood gang that spread false rumours about the Oscar-winning music composer. Reihana added that they spread rumours that AR Rahman would only compose music for Hollywood films, which refrained many Bollywood filmmakers from approaching him. Reihana further exclaimed that Subhash Ghai too was asked to not work with the music composer by the Bollywood gang.

However, Ghai was adamant and went against the gang to sign AR Rahman for Taal (1999), exclaimed Reihana. She also said that only a few Hindi filmmakers dared to work with AR Rahman during the early-2000s. Reihana's interview comes after music composer AR Rahman in a recent interview talked about a Bollywood gang spreading false rumours about him.

AR Rahman on Bollywood gangs and 'denying work' in Hindi cinema

AR Rahman, in a recent media interview, revealed that while composing music for Mukesh Chhabra's Dil Bechara, he realised that a Bollywood gang is spreading false rumours about him. AR Rahman said that Mukesh Chhabra after their first meeting revealed that many people from the Hindi Industry warned him of working with the Oscar-winning composer. AR Rahman believed false rumours to be the reason for fewer offers from Bollywood. Further in the interview, AR Rahman exclaimed that he is open to compose music for any movie irrespective of the language or film industry.

Filmmaker Shekhar Gupta tweeted in support of AR Rahman and said that his Oscar win might have rattled the industry. He said, "You know what your problem is @arrahman? You went and got #Oscars. An Oscar is the kiss of death in Bollywood. It proves you have more talent than Bollywood can handle." (sic) Later, AR Rahman made clear that he holds no grudge against anyone, and said, "Let's move on. We have greater things to do." (sic) He further added, "Lost Money comes back, fame comes back, but the wasted prime time of our lives will never come back" (sic)

(Source: AR Rahman Twitter)

AR Rahman recently composed the music and background score for Sushant Singh Rajput's last film Dil Bechara. He has been winning rave reviews for his composition. Meanwhile, his sister AR Reihana, who is singer and composer down South, turned producer with Azhar and Sanchita Shetty starrer Yenda Thalaiyila Yenna Vekkala. The AR Reihana produced film received a mixed response from the audience and the critics.

