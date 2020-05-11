AR Rahman's Songs For Rajinikanth's Movies: Hits And Misses From The Legends

A. R. Rahman has composed music for several Rajinikanth movies. The iconic music composer has given the world some major tracks to remember while Rajinikanth has given his fans several superhit films. Rajinikanth's movies that remain widely popular include Robot, Petta, Darbar, 2.O, Shivaji, Kaala, and many more. With all that said now, here are some of AR Rahman's songs for Rajinikanth movies, that include the hits and misses of the two legends. Read on for more details:

AR Rahman & Rajinikanth: Hits and Misses from the Icons

Muthu

This was one of AR Rahman's most memorable Rajinikanth's film songs. The song made waves and was extremely loved by the masses. The film was also a hit with the masses and Rahman's music was the cherry on the cake.

Dippu Dippu

This song wasn't a huge success. The song Dippu Dippu for the film Baba was a big flop and viewers were not elated to see this one. Rahman received criticism for his lackluster work in the film.

Arima Arima

On the other hand, the song Arima Arima from the film Robot was a huge hit. The song starring Aishwarya Rai and Rajinikanth was quite popular among fans. It marks another major successful collaboration between AR Rahman and Rajinikanth.

Mona Gasolina

The song Mona Gasolina from the film Lingo was a huge flop. The song starred Rajinikanth, Sonakshi Sinha, Anushka Shetty, and Jagapati Babu. It is considered to be one of AR Rahman's least popular songs. The song was sung by Mano, Neeti Mohan & Tanvi Shah.

