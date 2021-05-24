'Aranmanai 2' Cast: Know The Actors Who Starred In This 2016 Horror Film

The Tamil horror film Aranmanai 2 released in 2016 and received a positive response from the audience. The movie is helmed by Sundar C who has previously directed Kalakalappu and Winner. The plot of this film revolves around Murali who comes to live at his ancestral place with his fiance. His father has slipped into a coma under mysterious circumstances and he has come to tend to him. After he reaches the place, he learns of the horrors that this house witnessed and has to save himself and his family. Here are the details of the Aranmanai 2 cast and characters.

Aranmanai 2 cast and characters details

Hansika Motwani as Maya

Hansika Motwani played the role of Maya in this film. Maya is Ramesh and Ravi’s younger sister. She is the ghost who has been haunting the house and has vowed that she will end the male lineage of the house after they forced her into committing suicide.

Sundar C. as Ravi

Sundar C. played the character of Ravi. Ravi is Anitha’s brother. She calls him after she starts experiencing paranormal activities around the house. Ravi tries to investigate who might be causing the havoc and also saves Ramesh’s son from drowning.

Siddarth as Murali

Siddarth essayed the role of Murali in the movie. Murali is Ramesh’s younger brother and has arrived on the property with his fiance Anitha. He witnesses his father’s bed floating in the air and experiences other horrors as well. He identifies Maya’s spirit on the cameras that are set up around the house.

Trisha as Anitha

Trisha played the role of Anitha in this horror movie. Anitha is Muaril’s fiance. She sees the silhouette of a woman when she is freshening up and gets scared. Maya possesses Anitha’s body and kills Murali’s elder brother.

Poonam Bajwa as Manju

Poonam Bajwa essayed the character of Manju. She is the nurse who has been hired to take care of Murali’s father. Ramesh starts suspecting her because of her shady nature. But she helps them by guiding them towards her uncle who is a priest.

Subbu Panchu as Ramesh

Subbu Panchu played the role of Ramesh in this film. Ramesh is Murali’s elder brother and arrived at the estate first with his wife and son. He killed Maya’s husband in front of her because she had eloped with him before her marriage to someone else.

Image- Still from Aranmanai 2 trailer

