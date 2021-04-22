'Aranmanai 3's First Look Unveiled; The Horror-comedy Set In A Grand Palace, See Pic

On April 22, 2021, Raashii Khanna took to her official Twitter handle and unveiled the first look of the upcoming horror-comedy film, Aranmanai 3. The poster gives a glimpse of the actors in the film and the grand palace setup. The poster features Sundar C, Andrea Jeremiah, Raashii, the late comedy actor Vivek, Sampath Raj, Arya, Yogi Babu, Manobala, Sakshi Agarwal, Uksenthil Kumar and Khushbu Sundar. It was only recently that the filmmakers revealed that the first look will be releasing soon. The highly-anticipated film is the third instalment of the popular horror comedy franchise, Aranmanai.

Aranmanai 3 first look released

The poster shows the cast members posing in a royal palace. Several of them can be seen seated on chairs while a few others are standing beside them. In the background, a few bats can be seen hanging at the top corner giving horror vibes to the viewers. The poster has left the audiences excited after its successful release of Aranmanai and Aranmanai 2's release. Many fans have expressed their excitement by resharing the posters and dropping positive comments.

A fan wrote that 'the picture shoot has taken place in Wankaner palace' and that he is 'very excited to see the film's launch'. He further dropped a pair of heart-eyed face emoticons. Another one wished the entire team 'good luck' for the film and dropped a thumbs up emoji and a heart. A netizen commented that the poster 'looks exciting' and further wished 'all the best' to the team. Another one wrote that he is 'waiting for the music video of the film' and further wished them 'all the best'.

This picture shoot in wankaner palace and I was very exciting to see this movie launch and to I have gone see this shoot in wankaner palace and nice to meet you @RaashiiKhanna_ ðŸ˜ðŸ˜ — Jadeja Jashpalsinh (@the_jd_legend) April 22, 2021

Looks exciting.. all the best.. â¤ — Gautham ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³â™€ï¸ (@raashii_khanna) April 22, 2021

All the best mam & Waiting for mv ðŸ‘ðŸ’“...ðŸ˜€. — Pavan.Sai6300 (@PavanSai2959971) April 22, 2021

Helmed by Sundar C, the film is bankrolled by Avni Cinemax, ACS Arunkumar of Benzz Media. Aranmanai 3 cast also includes Kovai Sarala, Nandhini, Amit Bhargav in the pivotal roles. The music of the film is composed by Engeyum Eppothum fame C Sathya. Senthilkumar has handled the cinematography. Aranmanai 3 release is rumoured to be in the month of May 2021. Interestingly, Sundar C and D Imman have reunited after movies such as Giri, Rendu, Chinna and Thaka Thimi Tha.