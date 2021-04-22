Aranmanai First Look Features Raashii Khanna Along With A Huge Cast; Check Out

Promotions for the Aranmanai franchise begin today, April 22, 2021, with the release of the first look from the film. Aranmanai 3 is directed by Sundar C. and stars Arya, Raashii Khanna, and Andreah Jeremiah. The film's first motion poster has been posted, and it has created a lot of excitement among moviegoers. Arya and Raashii are seen posing with a large cast, which appears to be appealing. Aranmanai 3 is being eagerly anticipated by fans after the success of Aranmanai and Aranmanai 2.

Aranmanai first look revealed

The much-anticipated Aranmanai 3 motion poster has just been launched, hinting at a spookfest with a stellar cast on the horizon. The picture of the principal cast members disintegrating is seen in the clip, and a small child is threatened, contributing to the suspense. With an equal mix of horror, humour, and multi starrer quotient, the first two films in the franchise were box office gold, and the third one is expected to be no different.

Yogi Babu, Vivek, Sampath, Sakshi Agarwal, and Manobala are among the Aranmanai cast members of the upcoming film. Sundar C's home label Avni Cinemas is producing the film, which features music by C Sathya and cinematography by UK Senthilkumar. The majority of the film was shot in Gujarat, specifically in Rajkot, Chennai, and Pollachi. The producers of Aranmanai 3 reportedly spent Rs 2 crore on the finale sequence of the forthcoming horror series, as per media reports. Sundar C has chosen to continue the famous horror series after the success of Aranmanai and Aranmanai 2, and this time the director has added a different flavour. In contrast to previous instalments, the hero in Aranmanai 3 will be seen as evil, and Arya will play the terrifying villain.

The plot of Aranmanai 3 revolves around a family who arrives at a location that is plagued by supernatural occurrences. Kushboo Sundar was one among the members of the cast who had uploaded the poster and the motion poster of the film on her social media. Sharing the posters on Instagram, she said, “Here’s the intriguing and terrific #Aranmanai3FLMotionPoster. #SundarCAranmanai. #à®…à®°à®£à¯à®®à®©à¯ˆ”. She further tagged all those who were associated with the film.