Aranya Movie Rating - Here's All You Need To Know About The Rana Daggubati Starrer

The film Aranya had been one of the most anticipated films for the longest time. The movie has been shot simultaneously in various languages with Rana Daggubati playing one of the pivotal characters in the film. The trailer of the movie hinted at a man vs forest narrative which seemed to impress fans. The film has finally been released and a number of viewers have been pouring in reviews, including reviews by several movie rating sites. According to IMDB, the film currently stands at a 9.2 rating with several people casting their vote for the film. Close to 65 per cent of the users have voted for the film to be given a 10/10 rating.

The Story

The story of the film revolves around Rana Daggubati who plays the titular character of Aranya. He is termed as the first man of India as he fights for the conservation of forests and animals. For several years, the forest he lives in is peaceful until corporations decide to take the land by force for budding structures. The place chosen by the corporates is the water pool where the elephants drink water. This upsets the animals who later harm the nearby village in a fit of rage. This begins to take a drastic turn with Rana Daggubati trying his best to defend the forest from the invaders.

The Good and the Bad

Rana in his character as Aranya delivers amazing performances. He manages to convince the audience that his character was indeed born and raised in the forest. The actor manages to also show several layers of emotions that keep the viewers hooked to the screen. However, the underwhelming aspects of the film happen to be the supporting cast who don’t seem as convincing as Rana Daggubati for the entirety of the film. As the rest of the cast have specific and limited roles, the actors don’t fully immerse themselves in the characters they are portraying. However, they do manage to live up to the narrative the story has been following. The environment the film set up takes in the viewers with its beauty. However, the narration falls flat which compromises on the strong messaging of the film. The characters written for the film too have little to no scope to show their versatility giving all the limelight to Rana’s character in the movie. However, the film does deliver a powerful message through its narrative and the beautiful visual shots taken by the team of Aranya.