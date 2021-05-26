'Aravindante Athidhikal' Cast: Actors & The Characters They Play In The Comedy-drama Film

Aravindante Athidhikal is a 2018 Malayalam-language comedy-drama film directed by M. Mohanan. The plot of the comedy film revolves around a five-year-old boy named Aravindan, who is abandoned by his mother at the Mookambika Temple. Afterward, a local hotelier raises him, but he always hopes to meet his mother. The film has an IMDb rating of 7.1/10 and garnered positive reviews by critics and audiences as well.

Aravindante Athidhikal cast

Vineeth Sreenivasan

The cast of Aravindante Athidhikal includes Malayalam actor Vineeth Sreenivasan in the lead role, portraying the character of Aravindan. Apart from acting, he is also known for film direction, playback singing, and composing music for movies. The actor made his singing debut in the year 2003 and appeared on the big screen for the first time five years later, in 2008, with his debut film titled Cycle. His popular works as an actor include Makante Achan, Oru Second Class Yathra, Love Action Drama, and Thanneer Mathan Dinangal. His most recent directorial was Jacobinte Swargarajyam in the year 2016.

Nikhila Vimal

Aravindante Athidhikal characters include Varada, portrayed on screen by Malayalam actor Nikhila Vimal. Nikhila played the role of Aravindan's love interest in the 2018 comedy-drama film. She has worked in Telugu and Tamil films as well, apart from Malayalam movies. Her most notable works are Kidaari, Aravindante Athidhikal, Njan Prakashan, Mera Naam Shaji, Oru Yamandan Premakadha, Thambi among many others. She was last seen in the 2021 horror-mystery movie titled The Priest with Mammootty and Manju Warrier.

Aju Varghese

Malayalam actor Aju Varghese plays the role of Rasheed in the film. He has starred in over 100 films till now in a span of just 10 years. He owns a production company as well named Funtastic Films along with actor Dhyan Sreenivasan and producer Visakh Subramaniam. Aju Varghese's popular works include Malarvaadi Arts Club, Bhoopadathil Illatha Oridam, Ohm Shanthi Oshaana, Ormayundo Ee Mukham among others.

Sreenivasan

Aravindante Athidhikal cast includes Sreenivasan playing the role of Aravindan's foster father Madhavan. Malayalam actor Sreenivasan is lead actor Vineeth Sreenivasan's father in real life as well. The actor has featured in over 200 films and is most popularly known for his comic performances. Apart from being an actor, Sreenivasan is known for writing screenplays as well. His popular works include Midhunam, Mazhayethum Munpe, Azhakiya Ravanan, Oru Maravathoor Kanavu, Udayananu Tharam, among others.

Image - Still from the trailer

