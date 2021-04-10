Are Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda Dating? The Former Answers

South actress Rashmika Mandanna is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Mission Majnu, but rumours of she dating Vijay Deverakonda have been taking up the limelight instead. Recently, the actress addressed it and called Vijay her best friend. It is said that Vijay Deverakonda was the one to help her move on from her break up with Rakshit Shetty and this sparked romance rumours. Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's dating rumours also find fire because the two have worked together in two films, Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade which have both been superhits!

Rashmika Mandanna calls Vijay her best friend as she does not come from a film family and has made it big on her own terms. She even discusses her professional decisions with him. But she denies having any romantic feelings for him! She admitted that she is not bothered by the rumours as they are not true and she does not like to spend time addressing them at all.

As far as the dating rumours are concerned, the duo has been spotted a couple of times on dinner dates as well. Currently, Vijay Deverakonda is prepping for his trilingual film, Liger opposite Bollywood starlet, Ananya Panday.

She is currently juggling between her two Hindi films, Mission Majnu with Siddharth Malhotra and Goodbye with Amitabh Bachchan that began their shoot very recently.

The actress also celebrated her birthday on the sets of Goodbye with her costar, Amitabh Bachchan. Out of all of Rashmika Mandanna's movies, we think that this will be a career highlight for her as she gets to work with Amitabh Bachchan himself!

And to add to the list of Rashmika Mandanna's movies, we also have her newest film, Sulthan, which marks her debut in Kollywood cinema. She played the role of Rukmani opposite Karthi Sivakumar. It looks like a proper action and mass entertainer film and fans loved her in it!

