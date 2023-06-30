Are You Ok Baby Teaser: Lakshmy Ramakrishnan Film Is A Thought Provoking Tale About Crime

Lakshmy Ramakrishnan is returning as a director with her upcoming film Are You Ok Baby? On Thursday, the makers unveiled the teaser, which sparks the debate around social and legal aspects of a crime. The teaser was unveiled by Tamil star Vijay Sethupathi on his Twitter handle, and wished the team "all the best".

3 things you need to know

Lakshmy Ramakrishnan last directed the film House Owner in 2019.

Are You Ok Baby? encapsulates different genres.

The music in the film is composed by Isaignani Ilaiyaraaja.

Are You Ok Baby? deals with different stories simultaneously

The video offers glimpses into the lives of the characters dealing with different situations simultaneously. Starring Lakshmy Ramakrishnan, Abhirami, Paval Navaneethan, Robo Shankar, Vinodhini and Muruga Ashok, the teaser gives a sneak peek into different types of crime.

Sharing the teaser on Twitter, Vijay Sethupathi wrote, "Here is the teaser of filmmaker Lakshmy Ramakrishnan's next directorial #AreYouOKBaby, all the very best to the team for grand success."

Are You Ok Baby? 's production faced an array of challenges

Earlier, in an official statement, Lakshmy opened up about her upcoming film and revealed that it was shot in Kerala and Chennai. She added that the film went through many challenges during its production phase, but they decided to proceed and complete the production.

"It's such a great privilege to be working with the icons of Tamil cinema, who are illustrious for their unparalleled performances," she continued.

Speaking about the music in the film, the director said, "Besides, to have the Midas-touch of Maestro Isaignani Ilaiyaraaja sir is a gift to the entire film. His musical touch will escalate the entire premise to a greater extent. We have completed the shooting, and the post production work is happening in full swing." Meanwhile, the makers are yet to announce the release date of the film.