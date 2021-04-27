Arjun Ashokan Joins Cast Of Prithiviraj Sukumaran's Upcomign Movie 'Kaduva'

Actor Arjun Ashokan joins the cast of Shaji Kailas' directorial venture Kaduva. The film stars Prithiviraj Sukumaran and Kaduvakunnel Kuruvachan in lead roles. The film recently roped actors like Vivek Oberoi and Samyuktha Menon to play crucial roles in the movie.

Arjun Ashokan joins the cast of Prithiviraj Sukumaran's 'Kaduva'

Prithiviraj Sukumaran took to Instagram to share the exciting news of Arjun Ashokan being the new addition to the Kaduva cast. He shared a photo of Arjuna and wrote, "Welcome on board Arjun @arjun_ashokan One of the most exciting young actors in Malayalam Cinema! #KADUVA Shoot in progress!" Take a look at Prithviraj Sukumaran's social media post below.

Netizens were excited to hear this news and showered immense love on Prithviraj's post. Several users expressed their love with emojis while several others were delighted to hear this news. One of the users also commented, "That was actually a good selection. Natural actor he is." Take a look at some of the reactions from Prithviraj's post below.

Kaduva is a Malayalam action thriller and is the second collaboration of Shaji Kailas and Prithviraj Sukumaran. Details regarding the release of the film and the plot have been kept under wraps as of now. The film is produced by Listin Stephen.

Arjun Ashokan made his debut in the year 2012, with the movie Orkut Oru Ormakoot, for which he received a lot of praise from the audience. He then starred in several popular movies like To Let Ambadi Talkies and Parava. He played the role of Hakeem in the movie Parava, for which he received a good response from the audience. In 2018, he appeared in several successful films like Mandharam, B.Tech, and Varathan. In 2019, he appeared in six popular movies like June, An International Local Story, Unda, Ambili, Under World, and Stand Up. He also played the role of Paul in Fahadh Fassil’s Trance. In this year, he had given some very successful films like Thuramukham, Ajagajantharam, and Wolf. He was last seen in the movie Member Rameshan at 9 am Ward. A total of ten films of Arjun Ashokan have been already released this year.

