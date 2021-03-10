Arjun Ashokan Shares Picture With Wife And Daughter, Calls Them His 'world'

Actor Arjun Ashokan took to his Instagram account on March 8, 2021, to share a heart-warming picture of his adorable family. The monochrome picture has been winning hearts on the internet and a huge list of the actor’s friends from the industry as well as fans have showered love in the comments below it.

Arjun Ashokan shares picture with family

Arjun Ashokan recently shared a beautiful picture with his wife Nikitha and daughter Anvi. The parents were all smiles as they were captured sharing the frame with their infant daughter, who is just 5 months old. Nikitha had her eyes closed in the picture, while Arjun smiled wide and looked at Anvi had her eyes wide open.

Along with the monochrome picture, Arjun just added an "earth" emoji for the caption, referring to his family as his world. The post has over 95k likes since it was shared on Monday on the photo-sharing platform. Friends and fans of the couple have flooded the comments with love for the three, under the post. Many celebs have responded with heart emojis in the comment section. Take a look at the screenshot of some of the comments here.

Nikitha and Arjun have been married for more than two years. The duo tied the knot on December 2, 2018. They welcomed their first child, a baby girl on November 25, 2020, and have named her Anvi. In a post on Instagram, Arjun shared a picture of a polaroid that featured him holding his daughter and he wrote aside it, “Our princess has arrived. Daddy's girl and mamma's world” followed by a red heart emoji and the hashtags #blessedday #babygirl #mylove.

On the work front, Arjun has a huge list of films in his kitty that are set to release through the year 2021. The actor is popularly known for working in the films Parava, B.Tech and June, the latter of which was a sleeper hit. Varathan and An International Local Story are also films that got the actor critical acclaim for his work. He is set to appear in the movie Thattassery Koottam which is produced by actor Dileep.

