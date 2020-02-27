Musician Arjun Janya Suffers Heart Attack, Admitted To Hospital

Kannada music director Arjun Janya recently suffered a minor heart attack and was admitted to a private hospital in Mysore according to a report by a leading news daily. The doctor treating the south Indian musician said that he was stable at the moment. The health issue was not seen until a re-evaluation was done.

South Indian music director Arjun Janya recently suffered a minor heart attack and was taken to a hospital on February 23, 2020. According to a report by a leading daily, he was being treated for viral gastroenteritis until the doctors realised that there were a few issues with his heart. Dr. Rajkumar P Wadhwa (Chief Gastroenterologist), who treated the song director, said that he has now reportedly been through angioplasty and has hence been stable. The doctor had seen signs of viral gastroenteritis and hence initiated a treatment for the same.

The doctor further added in the statement given to a news portal that health problems could only be seen in the second ECG which was conducted. The doctor decided to involve cardio specialist Dr Aditya Udupa when a minor cardio issue was noticed. The doctor also said that they were able to avoid major health issues with the help of timely treatment.

About Arjun Janya

Arjun Janya is a renowned composer down south who has mostly worked in the Kannada film industry. He made his debut in the year 2006 with film Autograph Please. He later went on to work in films like Victory, Vajrakaya and Birugaali, amongst others. He has also won a number of awards for his contribution to music and cinema, including Kannada State Film Award and Filmfare for best music director. Fans have liked his music for quite some time now. Now as the actor is in the hospital, his fans have been showering love and wishing him a speedy recovery. Have a look at it here.

