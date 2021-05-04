Arjun Janya's Brother Kiran Dies Of COVID-19; Composer Shares Emotional Post After Loss

Music composer Arjun Janya’s brother Kiran passed away due to Coronavirus. To mourn his brother's death, Arjun Janya took to his social media handle and shared a throwback picture, in which he can be seen planting a kiss on his late brother's cheek while extending a side hug. Paying his last respect, Arjun wrote, "Lost my brother for Covid". Writing a note to his brother, he further added, "Kiran I don’t know how to express my pain without you my brother / U will be in my breath until I keep breathing".

Arjun Janya's brother Kiran passes away:

Within a couple of hours, a handful of verified Instagram handles and Arjun's contemporaries flooded the comments section to extend their condolence. Director-writer Tharun Kishore Sudhir wrote, "Deepest Condolences to your family talaiva" while actor Manvita Kamath commented, "Rest in peace". Singer-actor Rajesh Krishnan asserted, "My deepest condolences. Om Shanthi", along with a praying hand emoji while playback singer Anuradha Bhat added, "Sorry to hear this sir." On the other hand, many from his Insta fam virtually extended their support and love to the singer for his lose.

A couple of weeks back, Arjun had tested COVID-19 positive. As per The Hans India report, he got himself tested when he noticed mild symptoms of Coronavirus. Before this, Arjun had undergone angioplasty following a heart attack.

On the professional front, Arjun recently celebrated the milestones of his three songs, Akashane, Pattaki Pori and Kotiyali Obhane, bagged. Apart from having a slew of movies in hand, he is also in the judges' panel of a handful of reality shows, including Dance Karnataka Dance.

Days before Arjun Janya's brother breathed last and lost the battle to the virus, another celebrity from the Kannada entertainment industry died due to the same. Notable Kannada producer Ramu passed away on Monday, which Is April 26, due to Covid-19. Several celebrities like Kichcha Sudeep, Parul Yadav, Rakshit Shetty, Karthik Jayaram and Puneeth Rajkumar, among many others, took to social media to offer condolences to the family. In April 2021, popular poster designer and director Mastan, and actor and producer Dr DS Manjunath, are a few to name, who died of Covid-19.

