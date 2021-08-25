'Arjun Reddy' Clocks 4 Years: Shalini Pandey Says She 'owes Everything' To The Film

Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy recently clocked four years. The film starred Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey in the lead roles. While Shalini Pandey is all set to make her Bollywood debut, she still owes it to Arjun Reddy's director for believing in her as an actor. The actor recently penned a heartfelt note for the film and credited it for boosting her confidence.

Shalini Pandey on working in Arjun Reddy

Shalini Pandey recently took to her Instagram handle to mark Arjun Reddy's fourth anniversary. The actor shared some clips from the film and mentioned how she owes it to Sandeep Vanga Reddy, the director of the film, for letting her be a part of the film. She wrote, "I owe everything to Arjun Reddy because it put me on the map as a performer. I had done my level best to put up a performance that I was immensely proud of and I’m glad that audiences appreciated my hard work. I owe everything to my director Sandeep Vanga Reddy for his belief in me as an actor. I’m fortunate that I was a part of his vision to create an unparalleled love story that has etched its place in the hearts and minds of film lovers."

The actor is set to make her Bollywood debut with Ranveer Singh starrer Jayeshbhai Jordaar. Divyang Thakkar is helming the film, while Aditya Chopra and Maneesh Sharma are bankrolling it. The film also cast Deeksha Joshi, Boman Irani and Ratna Pathak in pivotal roles. As per ANI, addressing her Bollywood debut, Shalini said, "The success of the film (Arjun Reddy) gave me a lot of confidence to pursue my personal goal to be an artist who wants to make a name as a performer, who loves to be versatile. Jayeshbhai Jordaar will be a testimony to this statement. Unfortunately, I can't talk too much about my role right now so you will have to wait and watch."

Details about Arjun Reddy

The Telugu film Arjun Reddy revolved around a surgeon who chooses alcohol and drugs to get over an ugly break-up. However, he ends up convincing her ex-girlfriend's parents and wins her heart again. The film was also remade in Hindi as Kabir Singh. It starred Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani.

IMAGE: SHALINI PANDEY'S INSTAGRAM