Arjun Sarja's Daughter Aishwarya Under Home Quarantine After Testing Positive For COVID-19

Arjun Sarja's daughter, Aishwarya Sarja, recently took to social media to reveal that she had tested positive for COVID-19. She is the third member of the Sarja family to test positive for the virus. Just a few days ago, Kannada star Dhruva Sarja revealed that he and his wife, Prerana, had also tested positive for the virus. In her social media post, Aishwarya Sarja claimed that she was currently self-quarantined at home and also had a professional medical team taking care of her.

Taking to her Instagram story, Aishwarya Sarja, Arjun Sarja's daughter, revealed that she had recently tested positive for COVID-19. She added that she was currently self-quarantined at her own home, but she did have a professional medical team looking after her. Moreover, Aishwarya Sarja also asked everyone who had been in contact with her in the past few days to take care and get tested.

Finally, Aishwarya Sarja asked everyone to stay safe during the pandemic. She also requested people to wear a mask for their own protection. Aishwarya Sarja also promised to update her fans soon once she was feeling better and was in greater health.

Only five days ago, on July 15, 2020, South Indian actor Dhruva Sarja revealed that he had tested positive for COVID-19. He also mentioned that his wife had also tested positive for the virus. In his post, Dhruva Sarja added that he and his wife had decided to get themselves hospitalised despite having mild symptoms. Dhruva then stated that he was sure he and his wife would be fine in a while. The actor also requested everyone close to him to get tested and stay safe during the pandemic.

My wife and I have both been tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms and hence chosen to get ourselves hospitalised. I’m sure we’ll be back all fine! All those who were in close proximity with us please get yourselves tested and remain safe.

On the work front, Aishwarya Sarja last featured in the Tamil/Kannada romantic drama film Prema Baraha (titled Sollividava in Tamil). The movie was written and directed by Arjun Sarja, Aishwarya's father. Niveditha Arjun produced the film under Sree Raam Films International. The movie released on February 09, 2018, and also starred Chandan Kumar as the male lead.

