Arjun Sarja's Mother Lakshmi Devi Passes Away; Meghana Sarja Pens Note For 'Iron Lady '

Kannada star Arjun Sarja's mother, Lakshmi Devi, who was also the grandmother of late actor Chiranjeevi Sarja, recently passed away. The cause of her demise is still unknown. Her demise came as a shock to the Sarja family as they are still dealing with the untimely death of Chiranjeevi Sarja. Her death was confirmed by Meghana Sarja, who penned an emotional note to pay her tribute to Lakshmi Devi.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Meghana Sarja shared an adorable picture of her son Raayan sitting on his great-grandmother's lap. She also penned a long note describing her relationship with Lakshmi Devi. In the note, Meghana Sarja called Lakshmi Devi "Iron lady" and mentioned how they both had disagreed on a lot of things but when it came to Chiranjeevi, they only wished for him. She also mentioned how she and her grandmother-in-law had been "equally" stubborn on various occasions however, the latter always believed in her. She also mentioned how Lakshmi Devi held their entire family together and now they are shaken.

She wrote, "Iron lady for a reason! Ajji and i have had a beautiful relationship… we had agreed to disagree on most things except for Chiru… when it came to him we would think of nothing else but only the best for him…Chiru fondly calls her Darling!" She further penned, "We have had our moments where we both have been equally stubborn and have even fought… but u have always believed in me and have given me the kind of love which only i can understand…" "without u, the fundation which the family stands on has shaken.. u have always been indestructible in my eyes… u held on strong! U will always hold on strong! I will miss u calling me early in de morning, i will miss our coffee sessions at home, u cooking mutton chops (tho she is a completevegetarian) for chiru , and most of all our gossip sessions! Im sure ul be whipping up yum delicious mutton chops for chiru now! Love u ajji! I will always remember the day u didnt want to let go of me in de hospital," she added.

Meghana Sarja pens an emotional note

Image: Instagram/@arjunsarja/@megsraj