Arun Vijay & Simran Get First Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine, Actors Urge People To Do Their Bit

Actor Arun Vijay recently took to his social media handles to reveal that he has received his first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. The Kuttram 23 actor posted a photo of him getting vaccinated and penned a note to urge people to follow safety guidelines. At the same time, another Kollywood star, Simran also received the first dose of the vaccine and shared the same on her social media handles.

Arun Vijay and Simran get their first dose of Covid-19 vaccine

Taking to his Twitter handle on Thursday, May 6, Arun Vijay shared a photo of him in which he was seen sitting in a chair with the mask in his hand and the nurse was giving him the vaccine shot. He wrote in the tweet, "Got Vaccinated" With the world facing these dark times, it is our social responsibility to act wise". He also urged his followers to stay safe and wrote "Please follow the safety guidelines, get vaccinated, and stay home to stay safe!".

On the same day, Simran, who will be appearing in the film Andhagan the Tamil remake of the Hindi film Andhadhun, also got her first dose of vaccine. The 45-year-old actor shared a photo of her getting vaccinated on Twitter and also urged her followers to do the same. The Petta actor wrote in the tweet "Parents want to do everything possible to make sure their children are healthy and protected from preventable diseases. Vaccination is the best way to do that. I got my first shot of Vaccine. Please do your part for all your loved ones around you."

A look at Arun Vijay's movies

Arun Vijay, who started his career in 1995, rose to fame 20 years later with his villainous roles in films like Yennai Arindhaal, Bruce Lee: The Fighter, and Chakravyuh. His lead antagonist role of Victor Manoharan in Yennai Arindhaal won him several accolades including Norway Tamil Film Festival Award for Best Villain, SIIMMA Award for Best Actor in Negative Role, and Edison Award for Best Villain in 2016. He was last seen as a lead in 2020's Mafia: Chapter 1 opposite Priya Bhavani Shankar. At present, he has several films in the pipeline including Agni Siragugal which will star Vijay Anthony and Prakash Raj among others. He will also be appearing in films Boxer, Sinam, and Borrder which are in various stages of production.

