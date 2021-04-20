Arun Vijay And Vijaykumar Plant Saplings In Memory Of Late Veteran Actor Vivek

Tamil actor Vivek's death has left several stars of the industry in grief. Apart from his movies, he was also known for his environmental activism. While celebrities are paying tribute to the veteran actor in their own way, actor Arun Vijay with his father Vijaykumar and son, planted some saplings in the memory of Vivek and his teachings.

Arun Vijay and Vijaykumar's tribute to Vivek

Arun Vijay took to his Twitter handle to share how he paid his tribute to the late actor Vivek. Arun was seen planting saplings with his father and actor Vijaykumar and his son in the photos. He also wrote, ''Teaching the next generation the importance of keeping a greener planet!! Thank you Vivek Sir for inspiring us all. #saveourearth #greenplanet #needfortrees #continuethetradition'' in his tweet.

Teaching the next generation the importance of keeping a greener planet!! Thank you Vivek Sir for inspiring us all.ðŸ™#saveourearth #greenplanet #needfortrees #continuethetradition pic.twitter.com/pGv44Dxpmb — ArunVijay (@arunvijayno1) April 19, 2021

Arun Vijay's tweet gained a lot of love from his fans. Several Twitter users appreciated Arun and Vijaykumar for their step towards a greener planet. Some users also said his tribute to the late actor Vivek is very inspiring. Here is how fans have reacted to Arun Vijay's tweet.

One of the fans of the actor also shared some pictures showing how he paid his tribute to the veteran actor Vivek. The Twitter user also planted some saplings in the memory of Vivek. In one of the photos, a poster of Vivek was hanging on a tree with some saplings placed in the front.

Vivek was known for his comic roles in the Tamil film industry. He made his acting debut in 1987. Since then, he worked in many movies. Vivek's movies that remain widely popular include Run, Perazhagan, Saamy, Sendhoora Devi, Palakkattu Vallavan, Manithan, Brindavanam, and Bigil. He is also the recipient of the Padmashri award for his contribution to art. He was also an activist who worked to make Earth a greener planet. The actor also launched a massive tree-planting drive named the Green Kalam project in 2011 and aimed to plant one crore saplings in the country. Vivek's age was 59 when he died in Chennai on April 17, 2021. Here is a glimpse of the Green Kalam projected started by the late actor Vivek.

Today a myawaki forest was initiated by Green Kalam at the campus of NIOT joining hands with â¦@CISFHQrsâ©. 1500 saplings were planted. My special thanks to Mr. Sriram DIG CISF N Mr.Ramdoss director NIOT pic.twitter.com/UWmyVso0ja — Vivekh actor (@Actor_Vivek) March 21, 2021

