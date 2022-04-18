Arun Vijay Opens Up On Son Arnav's Acting Debut With 'Oh My Dog'; 'Nothing Was Planned'

Tamil actor Arun Vijay is beaming with joy as he is all set to share the screen with his 10-year-old son Arnav who will make his acting debut with the upcoming family drama film titled Oh My Dog. The film will be released on Amazon Prime Video on April 21, 2022. As the release date of the film is inching closer, Arun Vijay recently opened up on his experience and also shared details regarding his son's preparation for his role in Oh My Dog.

Arun Vijay opens up on Oh My Dog

Reportedly, the film Oh My Dog brings together a real-life grandfather-father-son trio together in a single frame as it includes seasoned Tamil actor Vijaykumar, his son Arun Vijay and grandson Arnav Vijay for the first time coming together on-screen. Opening up on the same, in a recent chat with Pinkvilla, Arun Vijay revealed-



"It was one blessing that happened! I think Arnav is blessed to debut with his granddad more than acting with me. I'm happy, he has started it with his grandfather. This is a wonderful experience and I'm thankful to director Sarov Shanmugam for bringing such a wonderful script where we all could fit in. Thank you to Suriya sir for getting an idea on casting Arnav in this movie. Nothing was planned, it all happened."

Talking about training his son's acting debut, Arun Vijay further added-

"As a kid, he is very confident and I thought he is so innocent that he shouldn't be influenced by any of us on how to do and what to do. As an actor, I only taught him where the camera is and to react to it. I taught him technical details, the rest I wanted him to learn organically. I didn't want him to get influenced in any way. He pulled it off well. They had a workshop, where all kids bonded, also with the dog"

More about the film Oh My Dog

The forthcoming film will be bankrolled by Suriya and Jyothika's banner 2D Entertainment and will follow Arnav's character and his bond with his blind puppy, Simba. The film has been set in Ooty and will feature three generations of a real-life family. Vijayakumar, Arun Vijay and Arnav Vijay will be seen taking on pivotal roles and they will be joined by Mahima Nambiar and Vinay Rai in the cast list.

