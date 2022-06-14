Arun Vijay Postpones Release Of His Upcoming Film Yaanai To 'respect' Kamal Haasan

Arun Vijay has always admired the legend Kamal Haasan and all of his work. Keeping in mind his recent blockbuster, Vikram-Hit List, Arun Vijay decided to pay his respect to this great piece of art and postpone the release of his next Yaanai which was earlier going to release on the 17th of June. Yaanai, directed by Hari will now hit the theatres on the 1st of July.

Arun Vijay said, "This is just a small gesture from my end towards the legend Kamal Haasan. He is been my all-time favourite and it was only fair to release my filmy Yaanai on a later date. I am super happy that Vikram is getting such a positive response. Hoping fans would pour in the same amount of love for my film".

On the professional front, Arun Vijay seems to have a busy year as he will be next seen in Borrderr, Agni Siragugal and Sinam.

Image: PR