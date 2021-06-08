Arundhati Movie Cast: Details On The Cast And The Character In This Anushka Shetty Starrer

The fantasy thriller film Arundhati came out in January 2009. This Kodi Ramakrishna directorial is one of the highest-grossing films in the Telugu entertainment industry. The plot of the film revolves around a princess named Arundhati, who unravels several mysteries about her grandmother. The film has won several accolades in 2009 and 2010. It also won two Filmfare Awards South in 2010. Arundhati movie cast had several award-winning actors. Here's a list of the cast of Arundhati movie and details about the characters they played.

Anushka Shetty as Arundhati and Jejamma

Anushka Shetty essayed the lead role of princess Arundhati in the film. Arundhati goes to her native place named Gadwal to meet her grandfather. In Gadwa, she learns that she looks exactly like her grandmother Jejamma. She further learns how Jejamma killed herself to protect her people from Pasupathi. Arundhati also comes to know about a magical weapon that her grandmother prepared from her carcasses to kill Pasupathi. When Arundhati faces Pasupathi, Anwar hands her the weapon. She ultimately kills Pasupathi and walks out as Jejamma.

Sonu Sood as Pasupathi

Sonu Sood played the negative role of Pasupathi in this 2009 film. Pasupathi was a womanizer in the film. When Jajemma was alive, Pasupathi married Jajemma's sister and cheated on her very often. As his wife committed suicide, Pasupathi was sent away from the kingdom. However, he returned after acquiring some magical powers. When Jajemma buried him alive in a tomb, he infected the entire kingdom with his powers. He returned to his body when Arundhati confronted him. However, he ultimately gets killed by Jajemma's powerful weapon.

Sayaji Shinde as Anwar and Manorama as Chandramma

Sayaji Shinde essayed the role of Anwar in Arundhati. Anwar, an honest man, helps Arundhati in finding the weapon her grandmother made for her. Anwar hands over the weapon to Arundhati after several attempts. He ends up getting killed by Pasupathi. Manorama played the role of an honest old housemaid named Chandramma in the film. She played an essential role in the story as she told everything about Jejamma to Arundhati.

IMAGE: STILL FROM ARUNDHATI'S TRAILER

