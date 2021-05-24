Arunraja Kamaraj Pens An Emotional Note After Wife Sindhuja Dies Of COVID-19

Last week, on May 16, 2021, director Arunraja Kamaraj lost his wife Sundhuja to COVID-19. She was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai. There she was admitted to the ICU ward as she faced several complications due to the deadly virus. Siindhuja was only 38 years old when she passed away leaving her family and friends in shock, especially her husband Arunraja Kamaraj.

Today, on May 24, 2021, after a week-long silence, the filmmaker took to his Facebook account to express his feelings. In the emotional note, he explained how he felt when he saw his wife struggling to survive against the novel virus. He also thanked his well-wishers for their prayers.

In the note, he wrote that he was scared and anxious when he saw his wife lying on the hospital bed and fighting for her life. All the prayers and efforts put into saving her life went in vain as the virus slowly took over her lungs and crushed her oxygen levels. He also said that the virus was not partial.

"The virus didn't comprehend love, poverty and income", he wrote. "It would treat everyone equally. We must focus on fighting the virus together as humans and forget our differences with each other", he explained. Further, he advised people to observe the consequences faced by society and not only work for close ones like one's family and friends, but also support all those around. He also said that it was important to fight against the root cause than to blame people for it. "This knowledge will help us to stand united and not let any virus divide us", he wrote.

Concluding the thoughtful note, he thanked everyone for their kind prayers and wishes for him and his wife. He even thanked all the doctor who helped his wife during her fight against COVID-19. He urged everyone to not let the stress of fighting against the virus put them down. According to a report by India Glitz, the director's brother too was admitted to the hospital after testing positive for COVID-19. No health updates about his condition were made available.

