'Aruvi' Fame Aditi Balan Fined For Not Wearing Mask In Kodaikanal: Report

Actor Aditi Balan impressed masses with her performance in Aruvi, which was screened in several film festivals across the world. The Aruvi famed actor was apparently fined Rs 200 for not wearing a mask in Kodaikanal, which is a popular tourist spot. Keep reading to know more:

Tamil actor Aditi Balan fined for not wearing a mask in Kodaikanal

As per a Dina Mani record, when the government officials conducted a safety check in the tourist spot, Aditi was found without a mask in her car. The actor was reportedly fined Rs 200, for violating the government protocols.

Besides this, the report added that Aditi Balan was involved in a heated argument with the officials. However, the actor eventually paid the fine. Aditi and her friends were allowed inside Kodaikanal only after they paid the fine.

About the film Aruvi

Aruvi, a socio-political drama is based on a girl, played fittingly by Aditi Balan, who finds it difficult to fit into the society which is not willing to accept her the way she is. The movie was unanimously raved by audiences across all sections. Upon its release, the film wowed Tamil stars like Rajinikanth and Sivakarthikeyan. Impressed by the film, Rajinikanth also invited the film’s director Arun Prabhu Purushothaman and Aditi Balan home and gifted them gold chains.

What's next for Aditi Balan?

Aditi Balan will be next seen in Nivin Pauly starrer Padavettu. The movie bankrolled by actor Sunny Wayne’s production company, Sunny Wayne Productions, is being directed by the debutant director Liju Krishna. A few months back, the poster of the film was released by the makers of the film. The poster has a bearded Nivin Pauly in a ‘mass’ look. The tagline to Padavettu reads as, ‘Chaos… Struggle… Survival… The Padavettu will continue as far as humanity prevails…’ (sic).

The actor announced it on his Twitter handle and Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi also shared it on his handle. The poster of the film shows Nivin holding a sickle, in a bearded avatar. Aditi Balan, who acted in the Tamil film Aruvi, is the female lead. Besides her, Manju Warrier, Shine Tom Chacko, Shammi Thilakan, Indrans and Vijayaraghavan are also playing important role in the film.

