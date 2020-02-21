Arya Shares A BTS Video Of His Next With Pa. Ranjith, Calls It 'the Most Challenging Film'

Popular South Indian actor Arya took to social media to announce his next film. The actor, who was last seen in K.V. Anand's Kaapaan, will feature in a sports drama, which is to be directed by Pa. Ranjith. In the social media post, Arya wrote: "My love for sports coming alive on screen All set to face the boxers in the ring with @beemji sir for our next It’s the most challenging film of my career. Loving the experience. #Ranjith sir is just phenomenal." (sic)

The movie tentatively titled Arya 30 is reported to be a sports drama, which Arya believes to be the most challenging film of his career. Although not much has been revealed about the forthcoming film, reports have it that the music for the film will be composed by Santosh Narayanan and the stunts will be choreographed by Anbu Arivu. Several reports also claim that the movie is one of the most anticipated movies of recent times, especially after Pa. Ranjith's last movie Kaala's release.

Meanwhile, Arya is currently gearing up for the release of Shakti Soundar Rajan's Teddy. The movie stars Arya, Sayyeshaa, Karunakaran, Magizh Thirumeni, and Sakshi Agarwal in pivotal roles, and it is expected to hit the screens soon. The movie that is reported to be shot in Azerbaijan, is reported to be one of its kind movie that explores a relationship between a teddybear and a human.

