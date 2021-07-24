Arya And Sayyeshaa Welcome Baby Girl; Vishal Super Excited To 'break This News'

It’s a girl! Arya and Sayyeshaa have been blessed with a baby girl. The news of the South film industry's stars becoming parents was shared by Tamil star Vishal, who was over the moon.

While the parents did not share the news on social media, Vishal took to Twitter to make the announcement. The Sandakozhi star wrote that he was ‘happy to break’ the news. Calling Arya as ‘Jammy bro’, he expressed his delight on becoming an ‘uncle’ and stated that he was going through ‘uncontrollable emotions’ in the middle of shooting.

Vishal shared that he always wished them the best for their new journey, especially to Arya for taking a ‘new responsibility as a dad’ and conveyed his blessings to them.

So Happy to break this news,great to be an Uncle,my Bro Jammy & Sayyeshaa r blessed wit a #BabyGirl,uncontrollable emotions rite now in midst of shoot.Always wish de best 4 dem,Inshallah,GB de new Born,my Baby Girl @sayyeshaa & @arya_offl for taking a new responsibility as a Dad — Vishal (@VishalKOfficial) July 23, 2021

Arya and Sayesshaa had tied the knot in March 2019, a month after announcing their engagement.

Sayyeshaa is the grand-niece of Saira Banu, veteran actress and wife of legendary actor Dilip Kumar. Saira Banu was even present during Arya-Sayyeshaa's wedding celebrations. Recently, she had mourned the death of the Devdas star by recalling a moment of dancing with him.

Sayyeshaa had made her grand debut with Shivaay in 2016. She was just 18 at that time. However, she has not been seen in any Bollywood film since,

Arya, 38, and Sayyeshaa's romance blossomed on the sets of their film Ghajinikanth. They then worked together on another film Kaapaan’. The duo also featured in the movie Teddy earlier this year.

The couple is also known for their loved-up posts on social media. "I will spend an eternity loving you, caring for you, respecting you, showing you everyday that I hold you as high as the stars!," was Sayyeshaa's message for Arya on Valentine's Day.

The birth of the baby was another reason to cheer for Arya, who is currently in the news for his performance Sarpatta Parambarai. The boxing-related film is winning praises from many critics.

"The legacy will forever live on 🥊. Witness the ultimate clash of clans," he had written about the film recently. The movie has been streaming on Amazon Prime since July 22.

