Arya Babbar, son of actor Raj Babbar recently had a heated argument with the flight's Pilot. The actor shared a video in which he could be seen defending himself. The video begins with Arya greeting his fans as he walked towards the cockpit speaking to his fans. After he reaches the cockpit, Babbar asked the pilot, "Ji sir bataiyye (Yes sir tell me). The pilot responded, "Did you crack a joke on us? No na?" Then Arya said, "Joke? I was cracking a joke with my friend." The pilot asserted that he heard, "Ye kya chalayega (How will he fly)?" Not agreeing to this, Arya stated that he had said, "Bhai ye abhi aaye hai (Did he come now)?"

Soon after this, the argument got intensified with Arya asking if there was an issue with the joke. The pilot said that it doesn't sound good. The actor then asked him if he wants to make his power come across like this? The pilot responded, "No, not power." Arya then asked, "Should I get off the plane," to which the pilot said, "No." Arya then asked the pilot to come across the former's seat and talk further. The actor said, "This is not gonna go down easy. Honestly speaking, this is not gonna go down easy."

Afterwards, when the pilot extended his hands, Arya Babbar noted, "I don't wish to shake hand with you. You wish to show your power and you want me to get up from my seat and come over here and talk to you when you have a problem." He further added that he will crack as many jokes with his friends and it was a personal joke. He captioned his post, "Sensitive Pilot @g8.goair @gofirstairways Go Air fines people if they laugh."

Fans took the actor's side as one wrote, "It wasn't a degrading joke. It was just a personal talk. He might have gone through some personal issues. Anyways, you rocked!!" The act didn't sit well with some people as one commented, "It's a frustration clear show on Mr. Babbar face when you don't have a job...don't yell on pilot don't you know your life in his hand while you flying."

Image: Instagram/@aaryababbar222