Arya Out Of 'mental Trauma' After His Impersonator Who Duped Woman Of Rs 70 Lakh Arrested

Arya expressed his delight after the police arrested his impersonator, who had duped a Germany-based woman of Rs 70 lakh while, also promising marriage to her. The Tamil actor conveyed his gratitude to the Chennai police officials for nabbing the 'real culprit.' He termed the entire controversy as a 'real mental trauma' which he could not express.

Arya relieved, thanks Chennai police for arrest of impersonator

Arya took to Twitter to thank the Commissioner of Chennai Police, Additional Commissioner of Police-Central Crime Branch and Cyber Crime Team of Chennai for the arrest. The Raja Rani star also conveyed his gratitude to his lawyer for the guidance in the right direction in the 'sensitive case.' He thanked all those who believed in him.

Million Thanks to my friend and advocate @AdvocateJerom for advising and guiding me in the right direction with respect to this sensitive case 🤗🤗🤗 https://t.co/Nbmr6VkeQl — Arya (@arya_offl) August 25, 2021

Arya's response was to the Chennai Police nabbing not just his impersonator, 29-year-old Mohammad Arman, but also another nephew, Mohammad Hussaini. They were held from Pulianthope residence after the cybercrime wing police zeroed down on them through their bank transactions and the IP addresses they had used to talk with the woman. Laptops and other electronic gadgets were seized from them.

Previously, Arya had been summoned by the cybercrime wing police twice. The police stated that they concluded from his statements that someone, who had impersonated him, had duped the woman. It was after this that they tracked the suspects and held them. They were sent to judicial custody till Wednesday.

The Sri Lankan woman, who was living in Germany, had lodged a complaint against Arya at the Indian embassy in Germany. She had reportedly written to the PMO and the President alleging that Arya had taken Rs 70.40 lakh from her due to financial problems during the lockdown.

The setback for Arya came amid positive news on both personal and professional front. His recent release Sarpatta Parambarai, which streamed on an Over-The-Top platform, has earned positive reviews. He also welcomed his first child, a baby girl with wife Sayyeshaa. The news was shared by his senior, actor Vishal, who had then tweeted that he was happy about breaking the news and expressed his delight in becoming an uncle.