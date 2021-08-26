Last Updated:

Arya Out Of 'mental Trauma' After His Impersonator Who Duped Woman Of Rs 70 Lakh Arrested

Actor Arya stated that it was a 'mental trauma' for him after his impersonator duped a Germany-based woman of Rs 70 lakh & he too was summoned for it.

Written By
Joel Kurian
Actor Arya, impersonator

Image: Arya/Instagram/PTI


Arya expressed his delight after the police arrested his impersonator, who had duped a Germany-based woman of Rs 70 lakh while, also promising marriage to her. The Tamil actor conveyed his gratitude to the Chennai police officials for nabbing the 'real culprit.' He termed the entire controversy as a 'real mental trauma' which he could not express. 

Arya relieved, thanks Chennai police for arrest of impersonator

Arya took to Twitter to thank the Commissioner of Chennai Police, Additional Commissioner of Police-Central Crime Branch and Cyber Crime Team of Chennai for the arrest. The Raja Rani star also conveyed his gratitude to his lawyer for the guidance in the right direction in the 'sensitive case.'  He thanked all those who believed in him.

Arya's response was to the Chennai Police nabbing not just his impersonator, 29-year-old Mohammad Arman, but also another nephew, Mohammad Hussaini. They were held from Pulianthope residence after the cybercrime wing police zeroed down on them through their bank transactions and the IP addresses they had used to talk with the woman. Laptops and other electronic gadgets were seized from them.

READ | 'Teddy' movie review: Netizens love Arya's performance, call the movie 'refreshing'

Previously, Arya had been summoned by the cybercrime wing police twice. The police stated that they concluded from his statements that someone, who had impersonated him, had duped the woman. It was after this that they tracked the suspects and held them.  They were sent to judicial custody till Wednesday.

READ | World of 'Sarpatta Parambarai' starring Arya & co unveiled, prep gives fans 'goosebumps'

The Sri Lankan woman, who was living in Germany, had lodged a complaint against Arya at the Indian embassy in Germany.  She had reportedly written to the PMO and the President alleging that Arya had taken Rs 70.40 lakh from her due to financial problems during the lockdown.

READ | Arya and Arvind Swami to feature in a bilingual project, Kunchako Boban teases first look

The setback for Arya came amid positive news on both personal and professional front. His recent release Sarpatta Parambarai, which streamed on an Over-The-Top platform, has earned positive reviews. He also welcomed his first child, a baby girl with wife Sayyeshaa. The news was shared by his senior, actor Vishal, who had then tweeted that he was happy about breaking the news and expressed his delight in becoming an uncle.

READ | Allu Arjun re-visits blockbuster 'Arya' as film completes 17 years
READ | Arya and Sayyeshaa welcome baby girl; Vishal super excited to 'break this news'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND