Arya 'ready For Next Challenge' After Completing 1540 Km London-Edinburgh Cycling Event

The country is celebrating 75 years of Independence, and the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, where citizens are putting the Tricolour at their homes, offices and more is being marked with fanfare. Tamil film actor Arya too flaunted the 'Tiranga', not in India, but in the United Kingdom. Arya, who is known to be a fitness and cycling enthusiast, did so after completing the London-Edinburgh-London 1,540 km cycling event with his team. Expressing his delight about completing the event, the actor took to social media and termed it 'one of the most challenging' endeavours of his life.

Arya completed the challenge with a group named Ryders, which consist of 12 members. On August 5, he shared a video to inform his fans that they were setting on the challenge. Jai Bhim star Suriya had launched the team's jersey for the event.

They covered 1,540 km at an elevation to complete the challenge and the journey took approximately 125 hours.

Sharing about the same on Twitter, the actor wrote, "Successful(ly) completed London-Edinburgh-London 1,540 km cycling event with my team. One of the most challenging endeavors in my life. Thanks to my family and friends for their support and belief! Ready for the next challenge!"

For the unversed, London-Edinburgh-London is a 1500km self-supported cycle ride across the United Kingdom, between the iconic capital cities of England and Scotland. London Edinburgh London is not a race, but you have only 125 hours to make your way around to Edinburgh and back to London, as per the official website. The organisers term the event as a 'test of your mental and physical resilience.' They even state that 'If things go wrong', they will not come to help and the riders will have to use their skills and experience to deal with the situation. However, the organisers would then provide their support and attention once the riders make it to the next control.

Meanwhile, Arya, known for films like Raja Rani, Teddy, Sarpatta Parambarai and more films across Kollywood, will soon be seen on the screens in Shakti Soundar Rajan's Captain.