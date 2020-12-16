Arya Starrer 'Sarpatta Parambarai' Wraps Up Filming; Pics From Post-shoot Party Go Viral

Actor Arya, who will feature in Sarpatta Parambarai, has wrapped up shooting of the film in Chennai. The pictures from the post-shoot celebrations have gone viral on Twitter which sees the whole team as they stand in a group and cut a cake. Check out the picture and read on to know more about the film

Sarpatta Parambarai wraps up filming, picture from the post-shoot party go viral

The shoot of Sarpatta Parambarai has been completed in Chennai. The team had a celebration at the sets, pictures of which are going viral on the micro-blogging site. Take a look at some of the pictures here.

More about Sarpatta Parambarai

Sarpatta Parambarai is a sports drama film directed by Pa Ranjith and it revolves around boxing culture of North Chennai in the 1980s. Arya plays the titular role of Kabilan, with Dushara Vijayan as Mariamma, and Kabilan's wife, Pasupathi as Rangan Vaathiyar and his boxing coach as well as Sanchana Natarajanm, Kalaiyarasan Anbu, Dinesh, John Kokken, Santosh Pratap and John Vijay. The movie also marks Dushara’s debut in movies.

This film is the first collaboration between Pa Ranjith and Arya, while it is bankrolled under the banners Neelam Productions and K9 Studios. The movie will have music composed by Santhosh Narayan and the cinematography will be done by Murali G. The first look of the movie was released by the makers and actor's on December 3, 2020.

Arya had also showcased some of his work to actor Kamal Hassan and shared this with his fans and followers through his Instagram handle. Haasan seemed to have appreciated Arya’s work in the movie, as the actor mentioned in his post. He wrote, ‘Can’t ask for a better birthday gift. Truly overwhelmed humbled by ur love for #SarpattaParambarai sir 🤗🤗😘😘 It’s been de best day in my life showing u my work in #Sarpatta Tks a million for sharing ur thoughts.. still learning from u everyday Mahendran Sir’.

