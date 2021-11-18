Arya To Collaborate With 'favourite Person' Shakti Soundar Rajan For Next Film 'Captain'

One of the most popular actors from the Tamil film industry, Arya, is currently gearing up for his next film, Captain. The much-loved actor made the announcement on Twitter on Thursday and mentioned that he would be collaborating with his 'favourite person', director Shakti Soundar Rajan yet again. The duo last worked together in the action-fantasy film, Teddy.

Arya set to reunite with Shakti Soundar Rajan for next project

Arya headed to his Twitter account on Thursday to make the exciting announcement. He mentioned that he would be joining hands with his 'favourite person, director and brother', Shakti Soundar Rajan for his next film. His tweet read, "Once again teaming up with My Favourite Person, Director nd brother @ShaktiRajan for #Captain @immancomposer sir Magic[sic]." He also shared the poster of the upcoming film and mentioned that it was an 'awesome title Design' and that he loved the detailing.

Thank you brother @gopiprasannaa for this awesome title Design 😍😍 Loving the detailing on it 🔥🔥👍👌 https://t.co/ee0LPYQ3jG — Arya (@arya_offl) November 18, 2021

The film went on floors in October and the cast and crew conducted a puja before the big day. The film will star Aishwarya Lekshmi, Gokul Anand, Simran, Kavya Shetty, Harish Uthaman and Bharath Raj in pivotal roles. Arya shared some pictures from the puja and wrote, "Super excited to begin my next with my brother @ShaktiRajan This is gonna be something special for all of us. Need all ur love and blessings[sic]."

Arya was last seen in the action-packed film, Enemy with Vishal. The trailer of the film promised an edge-of-the-seat watch. It saw Arya take on the role of the antagonist, while Vishal played the good guy. Apart from the action scenes, the trailer also saw glimpses of betrayal and sadness. The short clip gave fans a glimpse into what to expect from the film. It saw the two as young children, who become friends, but as life went on, they were put on different paths and soon become enemies. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Arya spoke up about working with Vishal. He mentioned that it was great to be working with his best friend and mentioned that the film would follow two friends and their journey to becoming enemies.

Watch the Enemy trailer here:

(Image: Twitter/@arya_offl, Instagram/@aryaoffl)