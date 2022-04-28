Last Updated:

Arya To Make Debut In Digital Space Through Prime Video's Horror Series 'The Village'

Press Trust Of India
arya

Image: Twitter/@PrimeVideoIN


South star Arya will make his foray into the digital space with Tamil horror series "The Village", set at streaming platform Prime Video.

Touted to be India's first web series to be adapted from a graphic novel, the show is directed by Milind Rau.

Based on graphic novel of the same name, "The Village" will also feature Divya Pillai, Aazhiya, Aadukalam Naren, Thalaivasal Vijay, Muthukumar, Kalai Raani, George M, John Kokken, Arjun Chidambaram, Pooja, Jayaprakash and P N Sunny.

Arya, who starred in Prime Video's hit sports drama film "Sarpatta Parambarai" last year, said he was looking forward to his series debut with the streamer.

"The kind of response I got for 'Sarpatta Parambarai' is amazing and 'The Village' is my (series) debut, it is unlike any other show that you see in India... We had a great time working on it. We have worked very hard and it was challenging to shoot. We are very excited about this project," the actor said at the Prime Video Presents India event here.

"The Village" is adapted for screen by Rau, Deepthi Govindarajan and Deeraj Vaidy. Studio Shakthi Creative has produced the project.

Image: Twitter/@PrimeVideoIN

