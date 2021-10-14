Arya Unveils Poster Of Multi-starrer 'Enemy' With Vishal, Set For Diwali Release

Enemy is one of the much-awaited films of Tamil cinema. The film stars actors and best friends Vishal and Arya. While fans have been waiting for any updates regarding the film, Arya recently unveiled a new poster and announced the release date of Enemy.

Taking to Twitter, Arya shared the much-anticipated new poster of his upcoming film Enemy, alongside Vishal. The poster had both Arya and Vishal in intense face-off look. They had their cheeks and forehead bleeding that hinted the film would be filled with intense fighting and action sequences.

Sharing the poster, Arya wrote, "ENEMY in Cinemas this Deepawali." Reacting to the poster, Arya and Vishal's fans showered them with love. They also shared they are waiting for the film's release.

Enemy also stars Mamta Mohandas. Mirnalini Ravi and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles. The film is written and directed by Anand Shankar while S Vinod Kumar bankrolled it. Sam CS gave the background score and S Thaman composed the film's songs. As per Pinkvilla, Enemy is a high-octane action entertainer for which the viewers are waiting.

Arya on working with Vishal

This is not the first time Vishal and Arya are working on a project together. The best friends duo had earlier starred in the critically acclaimed film Avan Ivan. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Arya opened up about working with Vishal. The actor revealed it was nice working with his best friend, Vishal, in the film. He also gave some insights into the film's story. He revealed Enemy's plot will revolve around two best friends and their journey of becoming each other's enemies.

Arya celebrates Aranmanai 3's release

Arya is currently celebrating the release of his film Aranmanai 3, which released on October 14, 2021. The film also stars Rashi Khanna, Sakshi Agarwal, Andrea Jeremiah, Vivek and Sundar C in pivotal roles. The film is the third release in the Aranmanai series.

It is written and directed by Sundar C. The film was initially scheduled to release in May this year. However, due to the COVID-19 second wave, the makers had to push the release date. Arya is currently in a celebratory mode as he is delighted about the film's theatrical release.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "A Theatrical release after 2 long years Thanks to SundarC sir and @Udhaystalin darling @RedGiantMovies_ to make this happen Aranmanai 3."

A Theatrical release after 2 long years 😍🤗🤗 Thanks to #SundarC sir and @Udhaystalin darling @RedGiantMovies_ to make this happen 😍🤗😘 #Aranmanai3 A family entertainer pls watch the movie only in theatres near you 👍 @khushsundar @RaashiiKhanna_ @CSathyaOfficial @FennyOliver pic.twitter.com/u54MyHZ1Ta — Arya (@arya_offl) October 14, 2021

Image: Twitter/@arya_offl