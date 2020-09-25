Arya Sweats It Out At Gym As He Prepares For His Sports-drama With Pa Ranjith; Watch

Actor Arya, on Thursday, September 25, gave a glimpse into how he is preparing for his next film with Pa Ranjith. The movie, touted to be a sports-drama, will have Arya essaying the role of a boxer. For months, Arya has been regressively training to look the part, and recently, he had shared a video where he can be seen doing 150 kg full squat. Sharing the video online, he wrote, "Getting ready for the final showdown" (sic).

Check out the post:

Hard work never fails, say netizens on Arya's video

Arya's recent video has managed to grab the attention of the internet. Netizens praised the resilience of the actor, and wrote, "Hard work Neva fails ... this is beast work bro, beautiful success waits for u. U r an inspiration for so many to lift the weights." (sic) Here's how the internet has reacted to Arya's recent video:

Hard work Neva fails ... this is beast work bro , beautiful success waits for u. U r an inspiration for so many to lift the weights — Gaurav narayanan (@gauravnarayanan) September 25, 2020

Super Sir, in my opinion, wear a knee band, lifting too much weight without the knee band will suffer in the future. We know what happened to Ronnie Coleman.👍 — Moses Joel (@madhumithamoses) September 25, 2020

Level of dedication 👏👏👏👍

Counting for the success 👏 — Murali (@D_S_Murali) September 24, 2020

Wonderful Arya Sir, always inspiring — Raman Pushkar (@ramanpushkar) September 24, 2020

Sir, humans can't do this... Utmost respect for your dedication — Harish TR (@ThisisHarish7) September 24, 2020

All about Arya and Pa Ranjith's untitled film

Arya and Pa Ranjith's forthcoming movie is tentatively titled Arya 30. The film is touted to be a sport-drama, which will see Arya in the role of a boxer. The movie also features actors like Kalaiyarasan, Santosh Pratap, Shabeer, among others in prominent roles. The music for the film will be composed by Santosh Narayanan and the stunts will be choreographed by Anbu Arivu. Several reports also claim that the movie is one of the most anticipated movies of recent times, especially after Pa Ranjith's last movie Kaala's release.

My love for sports coming alive on screen

All set to face the boxers in the ring with @beemji sir for our next 💪 It’s the most challenging film of my career. Loving the experience. #Ranjith sir is just phenomenal 😍😍😎 @Music_Santhosh @K9Studioz #AnbuArivu #Murali pic.twitter.com/1ejKMipNYh — Arya (@arya_offl) February 20, 2020

Meanwhile, Arya is awaiting the release of Shakti Soundar Rajan's Teddy. The movie stars Arya, Sayyeshaa, Karunakaran, Magizh Thirumeni, and Sakshi Agarwal in pivotal roles, and it is expected to hit the screens soon. The movie that is reported to be shot in Azerbaijan, is reported to be one of its kind movie that explores a relationship between a teddybear and a human.

