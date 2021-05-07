As Allu Arjun's 'Aarya' Marks 17 Years Of Its Release, Here Are Some Unknown Facts

Allu Arjun's Aarya was released on May 7, 2004. The romance action flick was helmed by Sukumar and bankrolled by Dil Raju under Sri Venkateswara Creations banner. The Telugu flick turned out to be a massive hit at the box office and collected over Rs 30 crore at the worldwide box office. The superhit film went on to rule the theatres for over 420 days in eight centres. Aarya features Allu Arjun, Anu Mehta, and Siva Balaji in lead roles and the music is composed by renowned artist Devi Sri Prasad. From the star cast to Aarya movie's storyline, songs, and emotions which are portrayed in the film, it garnered positive reviews for striking the right chord of its viewers. As we celebrate 17 years of Aarya, here are some interesting facts about the film.

Aarya movie's interesting facts

#17YearsOfAarya trending on Twitter

As Aarya completes 17 years of its release, many fans took to their respective Twitter handle and celebrated the occasion. In no time, '#17YearsOfAarya' started trending on the microblogging site as Aarya's fans started posting stills and short videos from the movie. Thousands of fans praised the film for its plot and songs.

17 Years For Classic Arya♥️



Arya is a movie which holds special place in our hearts 💕



We all witnessed All-Round Performance from Stylish star @alluarjun from Acting to BoxOffice 💥💥#17YearsOfAarya pic.twitter.com/ShOT0cxJyZ — SSAA fAAn Club (@SSAAfanclub) May 7, 2021

All tym Favourite Movie Anna 💞 Arya 💓



Love you Anna Forever 💓 @alluarjun #17YearsofAARYA pic.twitter.com/XC3vumbR6m — Allu krish (@Allukrishnaa) May 7, 2021

Allu Arjun was not the first choice to play the lead

According to South Scope, Arjun was not the first choice to play the lead role of Aarya. As per the report, Sukumar considered Ravi Teja, Nithiin, and Prabhas as the male lead. But due to their busy schedules, the director roped in Arjun for Aarya's character. However, the film turned out to be one of the best Allu Arjun's movies in his acting career.

The film's soundtrack became quite trendy

The film contains six songs and out of these, the song Nuvvunte, became known as an evergreen song. The song showcased the lead pair's romance against the scenic backdrop of Kerala. Allu Arjun also had the chance to flaunt his dancing skills in You Rock My World, O My Brother, Thakadimithom, Aa Ante Amalapuram, and Feel My Love. Its Nuvvunte song has more than 82.9 million views on YouTube, while the Aa Ante Amalapuram song has more than 31.2 million views.

Aa Ante Amalapuram song copied from a 2002 Kannada movie

According to Firstpost, the popular song Aa Ante Amalapuram was copied from an unreleased Kannada movie titled Havaa as Maa Andre Malleshwara in 2002. The song was also adapted for a Hindi film, Maximum in 2012. The song in Maximum had both Hindi and Telugu lyrics.

Aarya movie was remade in several languages

After the Telugu version became a massive hit, the film was later remade in many other languages. It was remade in Bengali (Bangladesh) as Badha with Shakib Khan and Purnima in lead roles, in Odia as Pagala Premi with Sabyasachi Mishra and Arpita Pal in lead roles, in Sinhala (Sri Lanka) as Adaraye Namayen with Roshan Ranawana and Kishani Alanki. In the Tamil language, it was remade as Kutty with Dhanush and Shriya Saran. The film also has a sequel, Aarya 2 which was released in 2009.

