As 'Beast' Stokes Controversy, Here Are Recent Tamil Films That Got Banned In Foreign Land

Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde's most awaited action thriller film, Beast hit the theatres on April 13, 2022. Post its release, the lead actors have been receiving heaps of love and praise for their roles in the Nelson Dilipkumar directorial.

The big-budget South actioner graced the theatres across the world as the Tamil superstar's fans all around the globe were eagerly waiting to see the star on screens. However, the film was banned in Kuwait and Qatar. The hostage thriller shows visuals of terrorism, and portrayed the characters as belonging to the Islamic community. However, Beast is not the only film that has been banned in foreign countries.

Films banned in foreign lands

Spy action thriller Vishwaroopam starring Kamal Haasan in the lead role was released in multiple languages in India. The plot of the film had aspects related to terrorism involving Muslims, due to which it was banned in Malaysia. In India also the film raged the Muslim community, resulting in several Islamic organisations in Tamil Nadu protesting against the movie. Following this, the Tamil Nadu government imposed a 15-day ban on the movie.

Vishnu Vishal starrer FIR, the plot of which was also related to terrorism involving Muslims, failed to clear the censorship norms in countries like Kuwait, Qatar and Malaysia. Due to this, the movie was banned there for supposedly portraying the Muslim youth as terrorists.

Rajinikanth-starrer Kabali, written and directed by Pa. Ranjith, follows the journey of Kabali, an aged gangster who after getting free from prison, goes on to avenge his rivals. The film was shot in Malaysia and was based on the native Indians in Malaysia.

The movie was released in Malaysia after various cuts, and its ending was also modified as the actioner included scenes of violence and drug trafficking.

Image: Instagram/@sunpictures