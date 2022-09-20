As 'Chhello Show' Becomes India's Oscar Pick, Why Nalin Says It's A 'story Of Inspiration'

‘Chhello Show’ or ‘The Last Film Show’ directed by Pan Nalin is set to represent India in the Best International Feature Film category at Oscars 2023. The Gujarati drama flick was unanimously chosen by a selection committee set up by the Film Federation of India. Headed by Kannada director TS Nagabharana, the committee meeting was set up in Chennai a few days ago to deliberate on the submissions.

As per reports, the contenders for India’s official submissions to the Oscars included Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri’s ‘The Kashmir Files’, SS Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’, Rahul Sankrityayan's ‘Shyam Singha Roy’ and Sajimon Prabhakar’s ‘Malayankunju’.

Gujarati film "Chhello Show" is India's official entry for Oscars 2023: Gujarat Govt pic.twitter.com/RoJrMivRub — ANI (@ANI) September 20, 2022

The film premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival in June and will be released in the Indian theatres on October 14. Reportedly, the film has been inspired by Nalin’s childhood from the time when he lived in rural Gujarat.

"A story of inspiration," says director Pan Nalin

Based on a nine-year-old boy from Chalala, a village in Gujarat, ‘Chhello Show’ will portray the journey of the young boy through his eyes. According to the movie’s plot, the boy discovers the world of cinema after he sneaks into a worn-out movie theatre and spends a whole summer watching movies through a projector, following which he becomes engrossed with cinema for life.

Nalin cast six village boys from local communities of the Saurashtra region of Gujarat for the semi-autobiographical flick. Consisting mostly of child actors with Bhavin Rabari in the lead role as Samay, the Gujarati film will shine a light on the six boys belonging to the indigenous tribes in Gujarat.

Speaking to PTI last year, Nalin had said that the flick provided him with an opportunity to reconnect with his roots in Gujarat. “It has reconnected me with my roots. I wanted to tell a story about kids who grow up in the countryside and how they start innovating to create their own kind of cinema, storytelling. Nothing stops these kids. When you have nothing, nothing should stop you", the director had said.

Formally known as the Academy Awards, the Oscars are handed out every year by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and are set to take place on March 12, 2023. Last year, the Tamilian drama Koozhangal (Pebbles) was India's official entry to the Oscars. However, the flick had failed to make it to the top 5.

(With PTI inputs)