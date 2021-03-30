As Dhanush's '3' Movie Completes 9 Years Today, Fans Trend "9 Years Of Moonu" On Twitter

Nine years ago, on March 30, 2012, the Tamil film '3' starring Dhanush and Shruti Hasaan released in theatres. The psychological thriller was helmed by Dhanush's wife and Rajnikanth's daughter Aishwarya Dhanush. Dhanush penned and sung 'Why This Kolaveri Di' for this movie which went on to become one of the most-streamed songs of all time and was also listed in one of the "Recently Most Popular (Gold) Videos" on YouTube. As Dhanush's Three movie completed 9 years today, the fans showed their love for the film by trending #9YearsofMoonu on Twitter.

Fans trend #9YearsofMoonu on Twitter

Dhanush's fan page celebrated nine years of movie '3' and called it an "Evergreen" movie. The page mentioned music composer Anirudh Ravichander who debuted as a composer through this film and praised him for giving best love songs at the very start of his career through this film and added Ram and Janani were still in their hearts. While the other wrote 9 years of 'Soulful Moonu' and thanked director Aishwarya Dhanush for the lovable experience in the film.

Among several special edits of Dhanush's Moonu shared by the fans, one of them had the bridge scene from the film with the sunset backdrop and Dhanush and Shruti Hasan's romantic moment from the film and the poster read "9 Years of Magical 3". Many of the fans also shared the climax scene from the film by Dhanush and thanked him for making the scene "awesome" with his emotional appeal. One of them wrote "The Pain of Love film that made everyone to addict for the movie" sharing the poster of the film along with the scenes. Check out some tweets here-

This is a love epic#9YearsOfMoonu @dhanushkraja#Karnan #TDB pic.twitter.com/FHcwN94nNK — Jeevan k (@Dfan_Jk) March 30, 2021

The plot of the '3 ' movie revolved around Ram and Janani, who are high school sweethearts, and eventually get married. Janani is shocked when Ram commits suicide all of a sudden and she tries to find out the truth behind his death. Apart from Dhanush and Hasaan in lead roles, the film starred Prabhu, Arjuna, Sivakarthikeyan, Sunder Ramu, Bhanuproya in essential roles. The film won three Filmfare Awards for Best Male Playback Singer and Best Actor for Dhanush and Best Music Director for Anirudh Ravichander. Dhanush won three awards at the 2nd South Indian International Movie Awards for Best Actor, Best Lyricist, and Best Male Playback singer.

A look at Dhanush's movies to release this year

Dhanush is currently awaiting the release highly anticipated movie Karnan which is slated to have a theatrical release on April 9, 2021. He is also awaiting the release of the action thriller Jagame Thanthiram written and directed by Karthik Subbaraj. Dhanush will also reunite with Aanand L Rai, who directed his Bollywood debut film Raanjhanaa in 2013, for Atrangi Re. The romantic drama film will star Sara Ali Khan in a double role opposite Dhanush and Akshay Kumar and is slated to have a theatrical release on August 6, 2021. The actor will also mark his Hollywood debut this year with Anthony and Joe Russo’s Netflix film The Gray Man alongside Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans in the lead roles.

